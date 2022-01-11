Tenorshare Announces Revamped iCareFone Transfer V4.0.0 for Better User Experience

"There is always a need to transfer their data from Android to new iPhone, and we are dedicated to bringing users better software and better user experience. Our original intention of designing this software is for users to easily transfer WhatsApp data between different devices, but now this software has more powerful and complete functions," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing iCareFone Transfer V4.0.0.

Major features of iCareFone Transfer:

Convenient & Fast to Transfer WhatsApp

There are many ways to transfer WhatsApp, but most of them are time-consuming and labor-intensive. iCareFone Transfer provides a new method to solve the problem that users need to transmit urgently. It supports to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments from Android to iPhone 13 with one click, which enhances WhatsApp users' convenience of data transmission. One-Click to Backup & Restore WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business Chats to PC and Mac

iCareFone Transfer surpasses the official solution for WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer/Mac with amazing speed. Only one-click, WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Business chat will be backed up to users' PC/Mac.

It also supports downloading and restoring WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone. Export Backup of WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business messages and links to HTML.

iCareFone Transfer makes it possible to export WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business chats, contacts, photos, or other data as a file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as HTML. All users' data can be exported optionally, saving their time from the very beginning.

What's New:

iCareFone Transfer V4.0.0 supports transferring Line data from Android to iPhone easily and effectively.

Price and Compatibility

For personal 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Lifetime license at $49.95.

Support languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, Arabic, Korean, Dutch, Italian.

Latest iOS/iPadOS 15 and Android 11 compatible.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd