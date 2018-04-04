Tenorshare Releases 4uKey to Unlock Disabled iPhone without using iTunes

Designed with a neat interface, all you need to do is connect your locked/disabled iPhone and click Start button, the software will download the IPSW file and use it to unlock iPhone by removing the passcode. The whole procedure completes within 5 minutes, much easier and faster than using iTunes. Now you no longer have to get into the complex operation of iTunes and bear its unexpected errors/failure in order to unlock your iPhone.

Features of Tenorshare 4uKey

Remove all kinds of iPhone passcodes: 4-digit passcode, 6-digit passcode, custom numeric code, alphanumeric passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.

Reset disabled iPhone without iTunes.

Unlock iPhone with broken or unresponsive screen.

Reset a second-hand, passcode-locked iPhone.

Factory reset locked iPhone without iTunes or passcode.

Permanently erase iPhone without passcode. This is of vital importance when you decide to sell or give away your device.

Restore iPhone by downloading up to date IPSW file. No iTunes needed, no error occurs.

Intuitive interface and simple operating steps make it easy for everyone.

Fully compatible with all iOS devices, including iPhone X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/SE/6s/6s Plus/6/6 Plus/5S/5c/5, iPad and iPod touch.

Support all iOS versions, including the latest iOS 11.3, 11.2, 11.1, 11.0.

Price and Availability

Free trial version and paid version are available now on the Tenorshare official website:

https://www.tenorshare.com/products/4ukey-unlocker.html

To enjoy all features, just pay $49.95.

About Tenorshare

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global leader in the iOS data transferring and iOS system repairing field. It provides Windows and Mac based software, including iPhone data recovery, iPhone data transfer, system repair, system optimization, etc. For more information, visit our website: https://www.tenorshare.com/

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1YgAUus3Zs

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenorshare-releases-4ukey-to-unlock-disabled-iphone-without-using-itunes-300624562.html

