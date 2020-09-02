Tenorshare Updated iCareFone to Transfer WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading smartphone solution provider, has updated iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp/ WhatsApp Business messages between iOS and Android devices. There is no official method to transfer WhatsApp between iPhone and Android. Luckily, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer makes it possible.

Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone is by far the most needed feature. "Everybody wishes to share the WhatsApp chat history between iOS and Android flexibly, especially business man. That is why we update that function," said Mike Lee, CEO. "We hope to make life more convenient."

The new updates include:

Transfer, Backup & Restore WhatsApp Business Data (Support iOS and Android): It supports to transfer WhatsApp Business messages, including videos, images, and files between iOS and Android. Fully compatible with the latest iOS 14 and Mac 11：It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone SE, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest 14. View and export WhatsApp messages and links to HTML：Whether you need to save WhatsApp any data, you can use iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer to export them as file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as HTML.

Other features have been updated including:

Multi-directional Transfer WhatsApp between iOS and Android Device: Tenorshare's advanced technology and rich experience of data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transmission.

Tenorshare's advanced technology and rich experience of data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transmission. Backup WhatsApp iPhone/ Android to Mac Freely & Easily : It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer by one-click. It won't overwrite or delete previous backups.

: It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer by one-click. It won't overwrite or delete previous backups. Restore WhatsApp Backup to iPhone, iPad, Android : Restore WhatsApp backup without uninstalling.

: Restore WhatsApp backup without uninstalling. Popular Social Apps Backup & Restore: It supports free backup and restoration of social apps like Kik, Line, Viber and WeChat to iOS system.

Price and Availability:

For 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95/month. The economic version is $39.95 for one year or $49.95 for lifetime.

About Tenorshare

Tenoshare is an international software company founded in 2007, known for its award-winning and highly rated software products.

