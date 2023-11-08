Tenorshare's Black Friday Sale: Unbeatable Deals on Top Software

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading software company that specializes in data recovery and security solutions, is launching a massive Black Friday Sale on November 8 with lots of great deals and prizes. "We want to thank our customers for their support and loyalty throughout the year. This is our way of giving back and showing our appreciation," said the CEO of Tenorshare.

The purpose of the event is to offer customers the best value for their money. "We have prepared some amazing prizes and discounts for our star products, such as ReiBoot, 4uKey, and iAnyGo.

Tenorshare Black Friday and Cyber Monday
What amazing prizes is Tenorshare preparing for you?

Get ready for a Black Friday extravaganza like never before, with Tenorshare's incredible prizes that will surely delight you. Prizes include:

  1. Free 20% Off Coupon Code: Enter the coupon code "TSBFCM2023" to get a 20% discount directly.
  2. YouTube TV 1-Year Subscription (x3): Win one of three YouTube TV year-long subscriptions and enjoy unlimited access to live TV, sports, and your favorite channels.
  3. YouTube Premium 1 Month Subscription (x5): Experience an ad-free and premium YouTube journey for an entire month.
  4. Spotify Premium 3 Month Subscription (x5): Elevate your music experience with three months of Spotify Premium.
  5. 100% discount on orders: Randomly selected 5 lucky viewers free of order

Participation Rules:

To participate and increase your chances of winning, follow these simple steps:

  • Visit our campaign page, enter your email address, and you'll automatically receive one lucky draw chance.
  • Boost your chances by clicking on the social media sharing buttons (including Facebook, X, and WhatsApp) on the campaign page. You can earn up to three additional chances, apart from the default one.
  • If you're one of the lucky winners, a pop-up window will notify you during the event. Tenorshare's staff will contact you through the email address you provided during registration after the Black Friday Sale ends

Star Products

  1. Repair & Recovery Tool: ReiBoot is a powerful tool that can fix various iOS issues, such as being stuck on the Apple logo, recovery mode, black screen, etc.
  2. iOS Unlocker & Passcode Remover: Apple ID, MDM, and Screen Time passcodes can be removed without a password using 4uKey.
  3. No.1 Free Virtual Location Changer: iAnyGo is an amazing tool that can change your iPhone/iPad GPS location to anywhere in the world with one click. 

Please note that you can't use the 20% discount on a one-month license for iAnyGo!

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly-rated software products. Don't miss this black Friday sale to win exciting prizes and enjoy significant discounts on our software products.

