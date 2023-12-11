Tenorshare's Christmas Spectacular: Unwrap Unbelievable Discounts and Special Offers

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, the digital device solutions experts, is hosting a festive Christmas campaign this season. The event will last from Christmas until Jan 15, 2024. Loved by millions globally, Tenorshare uses AI to redefine smartphone solutions and enhance the PC and smartphone experience.

"So, get in on the holiday fun with 100% grand gift wins and promos lined up for you this Christmas, and don't miss the chance to win a free iPad!" says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

Tenorshare’s Christmas Spectacular

Tenorshare offers iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac solutions for content management, data recovery, password retrieval, and system repair. So, dive into the festive spirit with Tenorshare's Christmas Campaign and unwrap the exciting discounts and prizes that await you!

Exciting Prizes Await in Tenorshare's Christmas Campaign

Tenorshare is offering three kinds of promotions in the Christmas Campaign. You get the chance to win a prize in a lucky draw, choose products with 20% off, or "buy-one and get-one-free" offer.

100% Win Gift

Visit the event page , hit the 100% Win Gift box, and you'll stand an equal chance to snag Christmas goodies. The prizes range from an iPad Pro X1 to a $200 Amazon Gift Card X3. An exclusive 30% discount coupon code and a 20% discount coupon code are also included in the price. Besides, you'll even get a $10 coupon just for participating in the event.



Up to 20% Off Super Sale

Tenorhshare is having a blasting Super Sale this Christmas, and there's 20% off on every product for Windows and Mac. Simply choose the up to 20% off box, copy the given 20% off coupon code, choose one of Tenorshare's products, and paste the code at checkout in the (Redeem Coupon Code box).



BUY 1 GET 1 FREE

Other than the Super Sale, enjoy "buy-one, get-one-free" on four top smartphone solutions for both iOS and Android users. These are Tenorshare UltData , iCareFone , iAnyGo , and Phone Mirror. Tenorshare UltData can recover iPhone data in seconds and is compatible with iPhone 15 and iOS 17.

Tenorhsare iCareFone can transfer files between iPhone and computer and manage iOS devices.

Tenorshare iAnyGo can change location without jailbreak/root for GPS-based games.

Tenorshare Phone Mirror can screen mirror your Android/iPhone on your PC or Mac.

How to Participate in Tenorshare's Christmas Campaign?

Want in on Tenorshare's Christmas fun? Just drop your email at the Tenorshare's event page for a shot at winning prizes. Boost your chances by following us on social media (YouTube, X, Facebook). Or share our page with the hashtag #tenorsharechristmassale and tag @TenorshareOfficial. Stay tuned: winners will be revealed, and prizes will be sent to the lucky emails once the campaign wraps up.

About Tenorshare

Join the festive sale with Tenorshare this Christmas by grabbing exciting prizes, incredible discounts, and special offers. Unwrap the joy of tech with Tenorshare this holiday season! https://www.tenorshare.com/

