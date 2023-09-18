Tenovi, Remote Patient Monitoring Leader, Announces Jay Lenick As Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Tenovi

18 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET

Jay Lenick to Lead Business Growth Strategy for Tenovi's Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovi, the leading provider of comprehensive remote patient monitoring devices and software solutions, announced today the appointment of Jay Lenick as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing expansion.

As CRO, Lenick will oversee and build on the company's fast-paced growth to further develop RPM partnerships, product management, and marketing.

"Jay's arrival aligns perfectly with the growing demand within the healthcare industry for exceptional partnerships and advanced technology solutions that improve patient adherence outcomes and expand remote care services," said Dr. Friedman, CEO and founder of Tenovi.

"With a strong track record of driving growth and fostering adoption across the healthcare continuum, Jay is ideally positioned to make a profound impact within Tenovi and across the broader digital health industry."

The addition of Lenick as CRO comes on the heels of significant business momentum for Tenovi, marked by 650% percent revenue growth, the launch of seven new products, and integration with over 70 remote patient monitoring companies in the trailing twelve months. The company also raised a $4.2 million Series A led by Prophetic Capital Partners to help meet the exponential growth in demand for their products and services.

"This is a remarkable opportunity to be part of a company that is laser-focused on delivering the most advanced RPM solutions to our telehealth, chronic care, software, and RPM service company partners, one medical device at a time," Mr. Lenick stated.

"I am particularly impressed by Tenovi's commitment to simplifying remote patient monitoring through user-friendly solutions and services, supported by an unrivaled RPM development team and dedicated support services."

Lenick brings over two decades of healthcare leadership and experience, including expertise in investor relations, consulting, and high-growth start-ups. While at GE Healthcare, Mr. Lenick held multiple leadership positions within the imaging and monitoring businesses. His most recent role was Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Vave Health, a digital med tech company pioneering wireless, portable ultrasound solutions.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform connecting medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They provide a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with their proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.

