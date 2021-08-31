Tenovos and Brown-Forman to Share How They Are Maximizing the Value of Content at Gartner Marketing Symposium

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that the company will be presenting alongside customer Brown-Forman at the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2021, Americas event this week. The presentation will give attendees an inside look at how Brown-Forman has revolutionized the way it manages, moves, and measures its digital assets to unlock crucial insights and maximize the value of the content it creates, and the stories it ultimately tells.

Shelley Schippert , Director Global Marketing Content Information at Brown-Forman

, Director Global Marketing Content Information at Brown-Forman D. Scott Bowen , CEO at Tenovos

, CEO at Tenovos Anthony Gallo , Chief Product Officer at Tenovos

Your Content Has a Story To Tell: Are You Listening?

Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

Registered attendees of the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2021, Americas event can add the virtual presentation to their agenda by visiting Gartner's event site .

A recording of the presentation will be made available for audiences to view following the event. For more information or to obtain a copy of the recording, please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM .

About Tenovos

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

About Brown-Forman

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit www.brown-forman.com.

