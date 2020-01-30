Tenovos Announces Record Growth in 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the company powering stories worth telling, today announced that 2019 was a record-breaking year thanks to several significant business breakthroughs, strategic hires, customer momentum and industry recognition. In its first full year, the company has developed and launched its flagship solution for marketers, a single cognitive platform that spans the enterprise content supply chain and has the ability to instantly turn the enterprise into a storytelling unit at scale.

Tenovos has signed several big-name brands already including Glossier , The Kraft Heinz Company , Brown-Forman and more, thanks to its unique ability to help marketers across industries deliver stellar experiences for consumers. The platform helps internal and external teams harness exponential volumes of content while enabling scale and creative content intelligence. In 2019, the company filed its first patent on its innovative technology, with the expectation of filing several additional patents within the coming years as the market and technology continue to evolve.

"The industry is changing rapidly and we're working tirelessly to help our customers deliver an unmatched brand experience for consumers through our platform," said Matt Corodimas, co-founder of Tenovos. "We're in a new paradigm where developments in technology are accelerating the pace of innovation exponentially, which presents a myriad of new possibilities for Tenovos, its clients and its partners. I'm excited about what's ahead for the company in 2020 and I look forward to helping build on its early success."

Beyond patents, Tenovos also earned several key industry accolades in 2019 that helped set the company apart from the pack. Most notably, Tenovos was named, " One of the Top 20 Promising Companies in CEM " by CIO Review. The company also recently earned a BIG Innovation award from Business Intelligence Group for its solution for brand marketers and agencies showcasing its growing momentum heading into 2020.

Tenovos made significant progress in 2019 in building the foundation for its partner and alliance ecosystem. The company established partnerships with tech behemoth SAP and master data management (MDM) company Stibo Systems to enable brands to integrate product data with marketing assets. Tenovos will continue to look for opportunities to build out its channel and technology partnerships into 2020 as it continues to deepen its footprint within the industry.

Tenovos has also attracted a variety of top talent across the industry, growing its team by 400 percent in 2019. The company brought on D. Scott Bowen as CEO and Faith Robinson as VP GTM Strategy & Marketing and continues to build out its leadership team. In fact, Tenovos recently announced the addition of David Vap as Chief Product Officer (CPO), Zeki Mokhtarzada as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Ron Grant as Chairman of the Board.

"Today, experience is the heart of the relationship between people and brands and Tenovos is the engine driving that experience at every content interaction," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "It's fun to look back at the past 12 months and reflect on how far we've come as a company and we certainly have an incredible amount to be proud of when we think about what we have accomplished together in 2019. I am now focused on the future and when I think about what's around the corner for Tenovos and the market in 2020, I get even more excited about the impact we can drive for our team, partners and customers around the world."

