Tenovos Appoints Tech Industry Veteran D. Scott Bowen as CEO

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the pioneer in content intelligence for the Global Marketing Supply ChainTM(GMSC), today announced the appointment of D. Scott Bowen as Chief Executive Officer. Bowen, a founding strategic advisor to the company and one of the founding fathers of Digital Asset Management (DAM), brings over two decades of business leadership experience across the digital media, marketing, data analytics and cloud services markets. At Tenovos, Scott will apply his breadth of experience toward driving revenue growth, expanding strategic partnerships, scaling product development, ensuring customer success and growing the team.

"Scott brings the perfect mix of business expertise, big-picture thinking and deep industry knowledge to lead Tenovos into its next phase of growth," said Sal Hakimi, Co-Founder at Tenovos. "His track record speaks for itself. We see a tremendous opportunity to leverage that experience to springboard Tenovos ahead in the market as we reimagine better content intelligence and content fluidity for the Global Marketing Supply Chain. We're excited about the future for Tenovos and we're proud to have Scott at the helm."

Bowen's operational track record ranges from blank-page entrepreneurial startups to global leadership teams of $1B+ enterprise software and e-commerce companies. He is best known for his role as Co-Founder, President and COO of Artesia Technologies, a venture-backed pioneer and early leader in the DAM market that was acquired by OpenText in 2004. At OpenText, Bowen went on to become the founding leader of the company's Customer Experience Management (CEM) division and then founding leader of its Cloud Services division. Most recently, Bowen was President and COO at ICX Media, a leading provider of video intelligence software and data services. Prior to ICX, he served as VP & General Manager of Digital Services at DTC pioneer Vistaprint where he was responsible for the company's SaaS business unit providing digital marketing services to millions of small businesses around the world.

"It's clear that progressive, content-rich experiences are the heart of digital-first lifestyles, and as a result brands must create stories that inform, entertain and inspire. Tenovos is perfectly positioned to help marketers deliver accelerated content in-flow at the tempo of the business," added Bowen. "New developments in technology like machine learning (ML) will also unlock the potential for predictive marketing content recommendations. I'm excited about the opportunity ahead to lead Tenovos in delivering innovative solutions for modern marketers."

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a provider of the first content-focused, cloud-native Global Marketing Supply ChainTM(GMSC) platform for the enterprise that streamlines the creative value chain to deliver true content fluidity. Developed with modern cloud technologies and best practices for continuous delivery, Tenovos GMSC delivers the most compelling content marketing experience with the speed and flexibility required to compete in today's digital world.

As enterprises increasingly recognize the value of cloud orchestration across marketing content and data operations, they are also recognizing the costs and challenges of integrating their disparate systems to deliver end-to-end visibility and automation. With Tenovos, enterprises can quickly transform their digital ecosystems to increase the flow of rich, personal content, created and delivered globally at scale.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles and Austin. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

