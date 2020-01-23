Tenovos Builds Out Leadership Team with CPO, CTO and Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the company powering stories worth telling, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team by adding David Vap as Chief Product Officer (CPO), Zeki Mokhtarzada as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Ron Grant as Chairman of the Board. Collectively, the three bring a wealth of experience across the technology, media and business landscape that will help propel Tenovos into its next phase of growth.

"We're tackling a big market at Tenovos that takes the right level of experience, expertise, leadership and relationships to succeed," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "Ultimately we're shifting the paradigm when it comes to content and marketing, and we're seeing a significant level of interest in our platform from big brands with a big vision and a keen focus on delivering world-class experiences through storytelling. We're leaning into this momentum and building out our team with strategic minds like David, Zeki and Ron."

All three leaders have a strong, and long-standing track record of growing successful technology businesses. However, each of them brings an incredibly unique, diverse and valuable skill set to the table for Tenovos.

David Vap : David is an experienced SaaS product development executive specializing in growth acceleration. He served as the former Group VP of the Oracle Service Cloud as well as the Chief Product Officer for RightNow Technologies, which was acquired by Oracle. David sits on the board at several companies including OpenMethods, Jovix and CrossTx.



"There is an incredible amount of synergy between my experience and the mission ahead of Tenovos," added Vap. "I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping the team get the technology front-and-center with the right brands that desperately need it to tell their story."



: David is an experienced SaaS product development executive specializing in growth acceleration. He served as the former Group VP of the Oracle Service Cloud as well as the Chief Product Officer for RightNow Technologies, which was acquired by Oracle. David sits on the board at several companies including OpenMethods, Jovix and CrossTx. "There is an incredible amount of synergy between my experience and the mission ahead of Tenovos," added Vap. "I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping the team get the technology front-and-center with the right brands that desperately need it to tell their story." Zeki Mokhtarzada : Zeki is a technology innovator and specialist in web-scale SaaS architectures. He was the co-founder and CTO of Webs Inc, which was acquired by Vistaprint in 2011. Following his tenure at Webs, Zeki served as the Chief Architect for Vistaprint Digital and is also the founder of Thum.io.



"The market opportunity for Tenovos is huge," said Mokhtarzada. "As the CTO, I want to be certain we continue to push the technological envelope, looking for new ways to intelligently iterate on the platform so we can deliver more value, faster. I'm excited about the challenge ahead and look forward to contribute to the success of the business."



: Zeki is a technology innovator and specialist in web-scale SaaS architectures. He was the co-founder and CTO of Webs Inc, which was acquired by Vistaprint in 2011. Following his tenure at Webs, Zeki served as the Chief Architect for Vistaprint Digital and is also the founder of Thum.io. "The market opportunity for Tenovos is huge," said Mokhtarzada. "As the CTO, I want to be certain we continue to push the technological envelope, looking for new ways to intelligently iterate on the platform so we can deliver more value, faster. I'm excited about the challenge ahead and look forward to contribute to the success of the business." Ron Grant : Ron is a venerated expert in media and technology as a Senior External Advisor with McKinsey & Co. and he is the Managing Partner of Saddle River Group. He has a storied career with several well-recognized brands in the media and entertainment industry including Time Warner and AOL. Ron has also held several advisory roles to successful high growth start-ups over the past two decades.



"Throughout my career, I've been involved in several technology businesses and I feel like Tenovos is poised to hit the market with the right solution at the perfect time," said Grant. "I'm looking forward to the journey ahead and I'm excited to be a part of the team."

"Building a successful business takes more than just an outstanding product," added Bowen. "It takes exceptional people with the skills, ambition and leadership qualities embodied in David, Zeki and Ron. I'm excited about what we'll be able to accomplish together as a team as we make our way into 2020 and beyond."

For more information about Tenovos and the value the platform delivers for marketers please visit www.tenovos.com or follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosGMSC .

About Tenovos

Tenovos powers stories worth telling. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform empowers marketing storytellers to create, curate and grow their brand with content, while engaging consumers across brand, customer and product experiences. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, travel and hospitality and food and beverage, use Tenovos' cognitive technology to elevate content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles and Austin. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

Tenovos, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Tenovos, Global Marketing Supply Chain and their respective logos are trademarks of Tenovos, Inc. in the United States.

SOURCE Tenovos

Related Links

https://www.tenovos.com/

