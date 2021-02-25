Tenovos Deepens Bench of Strategic and Industry Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos, the company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it has added five strategic and industry experts to its growing advisory board. The company welcomes Michael Montgomery, Jeff Lunsford, Michael Dering, Debbie Kiederer and Dave Knox as new advisors to the company. Together, the group brings a well-rounded level of expertise and relationships that will help Tenovos grow overall market share and deepen its footprint in key industries.

"As we begin 2021, we're seeing tremendous traction and are looking to add fuel to the fire by building out our team with advisors that have a track record of helping businesses effectively scale to meet market demand," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "The opportunity ahead of us as a company is enormous and I'm looking forward to having the powerful collective knowledge that Michael, Jeff, Michael, Debbie and Dave bring to the table to ensure we're capitalizing on the circumstances every step of the way."

Each advisor introduces a different and valuable perspective to the mix. For instance:

Michael Montgomery : Michael is a renowned media and investment banking leader with acclaimed financial experience. He served as the co-founder and president of Montgomery & Co., the treasurer of The Walt Disney Company, the CEO of Sega Gameworks and an executive and later board member at Dreamworks Animation.



"There's clearly a cross-section between content strategy and the media and entertainment industry and I look forward to leveraging my prior experience and relationships to help the Tenovos team bridge that gap," said Montgomery.

Jeff Lunsford : Jeff is a well recognized technology executive and leader. He is the CEO and president of Tealium and was previously president, CEO and chairman at Limelight Networks, which he took public in 2007 as part of a $240M IPO. Jeff has held a number of prior CEO positions including WebSideStory (acquired by Adobe Systems) and TogetherSoft (acquired by Borland Software).



"I'm excited about Tenovos' new, disruptive approach to helping marketers solve some of their biggest experience challenges with content," added Lunsford. "The ability to leverage data within the platform to glean real-time insights into content usage and performance is a game-changer for marketers. It puts them in the drivers' seat and empowers them to think differently and more strategically about how they build a journey for consumers and tell a story more effectively."

Michael Dering : Michael is a serial technology executive with a reputation for scaling data businesses. He is currently the CEO and founding partner at Dering & Estrada and was previously the president and CEO of ServiceBench, which was acquired by NEW, Inc. in 2008. Michael has also held more than 20 board positions throughout his career for a number of notable technology companies including 3Pillar Global, Treez and Fishbowl.



"Data is the lifeblood of the modern-day enterprise and Tenovos is in the perfect position to help brands connect the dots with unmatched intelligence," added Dering. "Tenovos is going to change the digital asset management category from a collection of tactical solutions to an invaluable insights engine that optimizes content development and usage throughout its lifecycle."

Debbie Kiederer : Debbie is an industry leader in the digital space specializing in global tech repositioning initiatives, with more than three decades of experience across luxury, premium, and consumer markets. She is the founder and principal of digital consultancy, ChalkDust Consulting, and fashion tech platform Vanishing Hanger®. Earlier in her career, she directed e-commerce initiatives as a corporate consultant for The Estée Lauder Companies, and led Clinique creative operations as worldwide executive director.



"The creative process can become one of the most significant cost centers and production bottlenecks for brand marketers," said Kiederer. "It's crucial that marketers have a comprehensive understanding and transparent viewpoint of all of their existing content so they can intelligently build and execute their campaigns. Tenovos's technology introduces an entirely new layer of insights into the process that makes this visibility possible."

Dave Knox : Dave Knox is a leading consultant, speaker, and coach who closes the gap between Fortune 500 and entrepreneurship through innovation, marketing, and digital transformation. Known for his acclaimed book, Predicting the Turn, Dave spent his early career as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble and co-founded The Brandery. He also served as the CMO of Rockfish, helping the company become one of the fastest-growing agencies in the country.



"Tenovos is simplifying and streamlining the marketing content supply chain with new, innovative technology that will essentially redefine the category," said Knox. "There's a tremendous value proposition here for senior-level marketers at consumer brands that are looking to connect the content dots with intelligence and insights that enable better strategy, experience and results."

For more information about Tenovos or to request a demo of Tenovos ASM please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM.

About Tenovos

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

Tenovos, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Tenovos, Active Story Management (ASM) and their respective logos are trademarks of Tenovos, Inc. in the United States.

