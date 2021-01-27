Tenovos Marks Another Banner Year in 2020 With Several Big Brand Wins

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it closed 2020 with over 300 percent growth in recurring revenue. Tenovos' 2020 traction is due to several key client wins throughout the year, setting the business on track for increased momentum and growth in 2021. New brands that selected Tenovos' platform to intelligently optimize key content challenges in 2020 include multiple divisions of Amazon, Google and Lockheed Martin Company.

Beyond financial growth, Tenovos continued to disrupt and lead the industry with product innovation in 2020. The company released the next generation of its flagship product line, Tenovos Story Manager, within the company's Active Story Management (ASM)™ platform at the end of Q3, 2020, and continues to innovate with new capabilities that leverage data to insert a layer of intelligence regarding content performance and usage.

"I'm proud of what we accomplished in 2020, especially considering the circumstances that impacted the world this past year," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "Despite it all, we experienced tremendous growth, improved the product, expanded our reach and strengthened our team. 2021 presents a myriad of opportunities and the tailwind of big-brand wins we had at the end of 2020 sets us up perfectly for another record year ahead."

Tenovos nearly doubled the size and reach of its team in 2020, with team members now operating in the U.S., Canada and EMEA. The company also added a number of new strategic implementation partners to its roster including Tahzoo, gateB and ICP to help bring additional value to its growing base of global customers.

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

