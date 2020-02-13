Tenovos to Keynote Leading Industry Event with Discussion on Accelerating The Story-to-Experience Process

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the company powering stories worth telling, today announced that Faith Robinson, vice president, go-to-market strategy and marketing at Tenovos, has been named a keynote speaker for the Henry Stewart DAM New York 2020 event. The session, titled Creating Brand Experiences Through Storytelling and DAM , will explore an emerging paradigm shift where brands, agencies and marketing have moved past content-as-assets and into content-as-stories.

"Today, experience is at the heart of the relationship between people and brands," said Faith Robinson, vice president, go-to-market strategy and marketing at Tenovos. "The challenge marketing faces is to produce content that connects, informs, entertains and inspires customer experiences. This presentation will explore the powerful shift into storytelling that is forcing marketers to rethink their DAM strategy for 2020."

Henry Stewart DAM New York is the world's largest long-standing conference dedicated to Digital Asset Management. The event has more than 100 speakers covering invaluable topics like metadata, integration, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, creative operations, governance and more. Tenovos' keynote will take place on April 15th, 2020 at 9 a.m. ET at DAM New York 2020, which is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City. Tenovos will also participate concurrently in the Henry Stewart Creative Operations New York 2020 event on the same day in the same location, focused on helping businesses optimize productivity in the creative process.

For more information about Tenovos and its plans for DAM New York 2020 please visit www.tenovos.com or follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosGMSC .

Tenovos powers stories worth telling. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform empowers marketing storytellers to create, curate and grow their brand with content, while engaging consumers across brand, customer and product experiences. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, travel and hospitality and food and beverage, use Tenovos' cognitive technology to elevate content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles and Austin. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

