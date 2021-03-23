Tenovos Welcomes Former OpenText CEO John Shackleton as Chairman of The Board

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , the company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that industry veteran John Shackleton has joined the company as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Shackleton brings more than 30 years of market and business experience, most notably as the President and CEO of OpenText Corporation where he helped the software company grow revenues from $60 million to more than $1.3 billion. He's held a number of executive-level positions at well-recognized technology companies including Oracle, Sybase, Platinum Technology and SilkRoad Technology. He is also Chairman of the board of Preservica.

Tenovos is coming off of its strongest year yet, with several big wins in 2020 including multiple divisions of Amazon, Google and Lockheed Martin Company. Mr. Shackleton will play a key role in helping Tenovos balance this market traction with the right foundation for exponential scale and adoption.

"There's no question that Tenovos has the perfect mix of innovation, market traction and strong leadership to gain a foothold in the market," added Shackleton. "My objective is to offer guidance and strategy that will ensure that we are operating with the perfect blend of big-thinking strategy and flawless execution to fully capitalize on the enormous opportunity ahead of us. I'm excited to work closely with the team at Tenovos and help the company through its next phase of growth."

"John is one of the forefathers of the content management market, and he has an amazing track record of helping technology businesses just like ours get to the next level," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "We're honored to have him onboard and we're looking forward to what we'll be able to accomplish together as we continue to scale the business and our platform."

