Tenovos Welcomes Mark Finch as Vice President of Sales and General Manager, Europe

A 15-year DAM industry veteran, Finch brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of helping companies adopt agile technologies that cut costs and grow revenue. Prior to Tenovos, Finch worked as VP Sales, EMEA at Moxie, helping some of Europe's largest organizations improve online conversion using real-time behaviour analytics. Finch also spent the early days of his career with Artesia Technologies, where he drove significant value with customers as the DAM category moved into the cloud and integrated with key back-office systems. The addition of Finch is in response to growing momentum for Tenovos as operations and demand for its DAM platform Tenovos Active Story Management scale beyond North America.

"Europe has become increasingly strategic for Tenovos because many of our large customers have operations in that market, and we're seeing increased interest in our platform across European countries in general," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "Mark's leadership, industry experience and strategic relationships will be invaluable as we aim to expand our footprint across Europe and increase market share for the company."

"I see a huge opportunity for customers to move to the latest and greatest cloud-based platform," added Finch. "But the most exciting aspect of Tenovos from my perspective is witnessing the convergence of media management, ecommerce and AI to add true value for customers by helping them understand the performance of their investments in media. I'm thrilled to be a part of the team and I look forward to contributing to the company's success."

Out of the gate, Finch will be helping build the Tenovos brand in Europe by speaking at DAM Fest Europe 2021 alongside Neil Grant, Tenovos' VP of Solutions, on November 4th, 2021. Registered attendees for the event can see details for the session titled, TechLab: Your Assets Have a Story to Tell: Are You Listening? by visiting the following link: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/dam-fest-europe-2021/session/events-dam-fest-europe-2021-agenda-track-1-techlab-your-assets-have-story-tell-are-you

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

