Tenovos Welcomes Michael Waldron as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos , providers of the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps brands tell stories that matter, today announced that Michael Waldron has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The addition of Waldron marks the second executive addition to the company within the last 30 days, as the brand continues to gain momentum and market share heading into 2022. As CMO, Waldron will have overall responsibility for all Tenovos growth initiatives, with a specific focus on driving brand awareness and demand generation within enterprise B2C brands in key verticals including CPG, retail and media and entertainment.

With nearly two decades of marketing leadership experience, Waldron brings a unique, first-hand perspective to the table as the leader of Tenovos' marketing strategy. Prior to joining Tenovos, Waldron served as Vice President of Marketing for Uberflip, where he helped the brand establish a new category for content experience, while scaling the business to record growth despite the pandemic. Prior to Uberflip, Waldron's roles included Vice President of Marketing for the NewStore mobile retail platform and Director of Global Marketing for Black Duck, which was acquired by Synopsys.

"Due to budget or hiring constraints, marketers are crying out for technology that streamlines the complexity of having brand assets created, approved, governed, and distributed," added Waldron. "Additionally, most teams don't have visibility into the performance of these assets across campaigns and channels and it's this insight that can drive tangible business growth. I joined Tenovos because marketers are constantly being asked to do more with less and justify their impact on business growth and this platform does exactly that."

"With a growing portfolio of brands that now includes Canadian Tire Corporation, Amazon Prime Video, and Shopbop using our platform, we've reached a critical point in our trajectory where we need more horsepower behind our marketing engine to keep up with the momentum of the business," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO of Tenovos. "Mike brings the perfect mix of domain expertise and leadership to the team that will help us further accelerate our global growth including our recent footprint in the UK. We're thrilled to have him as a part of the executive team."

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform, intuitively designed to empower brands to streamline and automate the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content.

Some of the largest enterprise retail, CPG, and media and entertainment brands have seamlessly integrated Tenovos into their existing tech stack to help maximize the efficiency of managing content workflows and optimize the impact of the content they create.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com .

