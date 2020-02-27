Tens of Thousands Flock to Las Vegas Convention Center for USA CBD Expo

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's top CBD brands and leading executives filled the Las Vegas Convention Center February 13-15 for USA CBD Expo to showcase new products, host informational sessions, and meet with buyers, investors and consumers from across the world. The event emphasized education, informing attendees of various topics from throughout the industry and covering subjects such as CBD in business, science, and law.

With more than 300 exhibitors across the convention center floor, attendees spent anywhere from $500 to $10,000 at the event and indicated that they were extremely satisfied with their experience, giving an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in a post-show survey.

"Following our event in Miami, expectations were incredibly high for Vegas, and we're proud to have exceeded our goals," said Jason Monti, partner at USA CBD Expo. "We take great pride in our ability to elevate brands in the space and create an environment where companies and consumers can meet directly. We also worked incredibly hard on our speaker lineup, which we feel brings added value to attendees looking to learn more about the benefits of CBD."

Keynote presentations explored a wide range of topics including regulations, job opportunities, business management, fitness, health, and more. Guests heard from notable brands such as Ignite, PureKana, and CaniBrands, as well as companies that support the space like law firm Harris Bricken. Each spoke to their strengths, including product development and innovation, health, marketing, and law. All speakers drew considerable crowds, including notable presenters like Anthony Sullivan, CEO of MONTKUSH and CaniBrands' Wellness Ambassador Dara Torres.

"We recognize the importance of education in order to pull an industry out of its infancy, and through this methodology sought out speakers who are experts in their fields," said Nicole Beiner, Director of Marketing at USA CBD Expo. "This research exemplifies our leadership in the CBD industry, and why the Expo is a can't-miss experience."

USA CBD Expo also hosted celebrity advocates like Shayna Taylor, Founder and CEO of Bottle and Stone, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore. Ortiz-Magro, a spokesperson for Verge CBD, had an MTV film crew onsite to document his experience promoting Verge's new line of infused tanning lotion. Former NFL player Kyle Turley was also in attendance representing CBD wellness brand NeuroXPF.

USA CBD Expo is coming to Atlanta. Discover the entire CBD industry only at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 7-9, 2020. To purchase tickets or learn more about the Nation's Largest CBD Event, go to www.usacbdexpo.com/atlanta or email media@usacbdexpo.com .

About USA CBD Expo

USA CBD Expo aims to bring together hundreds of leading CBD brands and products from vape manufacturers, holistic and health food producers, pet care brands, and more. The Expo brings together cutting-edge product developers, top-tier buyers, and the industry's greatest minds for three days of invaluable networking and exhibition. The event is organized by ZJ Events LLC, which has held the successful Vape Conventions series of trade shows across the globe.

