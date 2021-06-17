Tens of Thousands of Kids Around the World Get Back on Deck for the 12th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson (#WLSL2021), Thursday, June 17th

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM WLSL™ (@TheWLSL), a global team of safety organizations and aquatic facilities coordinated by the World Waterpark Association, is working to send one focused message on Thursday, 6/17, Swimming Lessons Save Lives™.

The 24-hour WLSL event takes place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks worldwide. The goal? Raise awareness about the vital importance of teaching children life-saving water competency skills and providing undistracted adult supervision.

On June 17th, thousands of children and their parents are attending a World's Largest Swimming Lesson event in their local community to raise awareness about the vital importance of teaching children life-saving water competency skills and providing undistracted adult supervision. The #WLSL2021 event is being supported by hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks, including Disney's Blizzard Beach in Orlando, Florida, U.S.A. From Alaska to Florida, from Australia to United Arab Emirates, thousands of kids and their parents are learning how to kick, blow bubbles, float and be safer in and around the water during the 12th annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson event on 6/17. Aquatic venues in 12 countries and 38 U.S. states, including Wet 'N Wild Waterworld in Anthony, Texas, U.S.A., are hosting this event to share the message Swimming Lessons Save LivesTM to help prevent childhood drowning.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1-4. But, the COVID-19 pandemic halted lessons last year and millions of children lost the opportunity to learn life-saving water competency skills.

"It's exciting to have this powerful team of drowning prevention champions reunited and focused on meeting the urgent need for formal swimming lessons and water safety education," said Rick Root, President of the World Waterpark Association.

According to a 2020 research study by the American Red Cross, more than half (54%) of kids ages 4-17 cannot perform the basic water safety skills they need to save their life.

The WLSL program works to raise awareness of the risks involved with water, the critical importance of teaching children water safety and swimming skills and the crucial need for guardian vigilance at all times when supervising children in and around water. Drowning is fast, silent and preventable, with more drowning and near-drowning accidents taking place in June and July than any other months.

About The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ celebrates its 12th year of raising awareness about the critical importance of teaching kids AND parents to Be Water Aware™ to prevent drowning. The WLSL event, first launched in 2010, serves as a platform to use one voice to send the clear and united message, Swimming Lessons Save Lives™. This message has been shared more than two billion times in the U.S. alone. WLSL events have provided more than 160,000 working hours of water safety training, with more than 320,000 children and adults in 48 countries participating in local lessons.

