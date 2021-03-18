Tensing Recognized by Esri as a Cornerstone Partner

WAARDENBURG, Netherlands, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tensing was recognized by Esri as a Cornerstone Partner during the closing session of the 2021 Esri Partner Conference, held March 15-17. With this recognition, Esri marks Tensing's accomplishment in reaching a significant milestone—20 years of partnership with Esri, coupled with consistent dedication and commitment to Esri and the geospatial information community.

The Esri Cornerstone Partnership award is for partners that have proven their expertise in Geographic Information Systems (GIS). Cornerstone Partners help make GIS and geodata available to more people over time while also acting as an ambassador for Esri's innovative technology. Tensing received the award from Esri in a ceremony conducted virtually.

"Congratulations to Tensing on their 2021 Esri Cornerstone Partner," said Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances, Esri. "Tensing's ability to combine extensive technical knowledge of Esri products and technology with understanding the needs of enterprise businesses enables them to add unique value in the geospatial market. That combination has truly been an asset in serving our joint customers for more than 20 years."



For Tensing, this award comes after a string of previous Esri recognitions over the last years. Just last month, the company received the Esri Utility Network Specialty. In addition, it holds the Release Ready Specialty, the ArcGIS Online Specialty, and an award for delivering innovations on the ArcGIS Marketplace. In addition, Tensing is currently an Esri Gold Partner with one of the largest teams of certified ArcGIS and FME specialists in Europe.



Peter van Es, CEO of Tensing: "Esri technology is a crucial tool in our strategy and has proven itself repeatedly. We are very proud to be recognized in this way after years of intensive collaboration. Tensing, now as part of the Avineon group, is extending the roll out its services and industry leading knowledge of ArcGIS internationally. For example, he Esri Utility Network plays an important role in this as Esri customers around the world adopt the next generation of GIS technology. We will continue to invest in talent development on Esri products and our clients can rest assured that Tensing will remain state-of-the art with respect to the latest innovations in Esri technology."

Cornerstone Partner recognitions are awarded annually at the Esri Partner Conference. This international event offers Esri and its partners a platform to discuss trends in the GIS industry as well as business and networking opportunities. Due to the Covid-19 regulations this edition of the conference was conducted virtually.



Dave Laurier, Managing Director of Tensing: "I dedicate this award to my colleagues! I am especially proud of the craftsmanship they demonstrate on a daily basis. Their knowledge of ArcGIS has grown to an incredibly high level thanks to our talent development program. This professionalism enables us to democratize the use of complex GIS technology and to be a dedicated ambassador for innovative technology."



About Tensing



Tensing is an Esri Gold Partner with more than 30 years of experience in the field of GIS and data integration. Based in the Netherlands, the consulting company delivers its high-end data services and innovative projects at a global scale. Tensing wants to make geographical data accessible and applicable to a wide audience. With a large team of certified ArcGIS and FME professionals, Tensing helps organizations in their transition towards data driven operations and optimizing their business processes through the application of spatial intelligence. Since 2020, Tensing is part of the international Avineon Group. For more information, visit www.tensing.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. For more information, visit esri.com.

