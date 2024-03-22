Tension Aligns with BlueRidge Data for Enhanced Data Matching

Gift Lift™ Facilitates Nonprofits' Matching Gift Opportunities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Corporation, a leader in nonprofit and higher education direct mail, has named BlueRidge Data as its data provider for its Gift Lift™ gift matching program. Tension's Gift Lift service drives campaign and gift matching opportunities using an organization's donor list and provides quality data and direct mail services.

Tension Names BlueRidge Data as Data Provider for Gift Lift™ Matching Gift Program

"BlueRidge is the ideal partner for Gift Lift," says Mike Desmarais, national category sales manager — printed products. "Their knowledge and tenure in the data technology space is unparalleled. Combined with Tension's knowledge of direct mail, we can provide our customers with a powerful product in a way that is seamless, simple and effective."

Tension's Gift Lift program takes a customer-supplied donor list and then, with BlueRidge Data, appends important campaign information like mailing addresses, email, phone and even employer data. The data can also include information about donors who are currently employed by companies that will match their charitable contributions.

The organization can then launch an integrated campaign including emails, text and direct mail. Tension manages the data append process, and additionally can lead the production, printing and mailing of a personalized direct mail appeal that includes the matching gift forms of each respective donor's employer along with a convenient return envelope.

"Tension is known in the industry for its outstanding products and services," says Blue Ridge Title. "BlueRidge's powerful data services provide hard to find data, and with Tension we can deliver this service to customers."

Please contact your Tension sales associate or tension.com/contact-us/ for more information.

About Tension

A global leader in envelopes, printed products, packaging and packaging automation solutions, the Tension Corporation is a privately held and operated company based in Kansas City, Missouri. Tension manufactures billions of envelopes annually, and their envelope and printed products division serves a variety of industries, including third-party billing, financial, insurance and direct marketing. The packaging and automation division of Tension provides software, consumables, automation, and service and support for fulfillment to the e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries.

Media Contact:

Karen Loggia

Tension Corporation

[email protected]

816-283-1439

SOURCE Tension Corporation