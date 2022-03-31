KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation industry veteran James (Jim) Herbert has been announced as Vice President and General Manager of Tension Packaging & Automation (https://www.tensionautomation.com), a leader in complete packaging and automation solutions for the pharmacy and eCommerce industries.

Tension Packaging & Automation Appoints James Herbert as Vice President and General Manager

Herbert brings more than 25 years of manufacturing leadership to the role. He will oversee sales, operations, service and support, manufacturing and day-to-day business in this position. Prior to joining Tension, Herbert was the Vice President and General Manager of ProMach | Pacific Packaging Machinery, LLC. Before ProMach, Herbert held numerous positions at GE, including General Manager of Global Materials for GE Healthcare's Diagnostic Imaging business and positions within the Wood Group Turbopower, Inc. and GE Aircraft Engines divisions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Tension Packaging & Automation," explained Herbert. "Tension is known for its quality products and puts its customers first. I am excited to be part of a leader in the eCommerce and pharmacy automation space."

"Jim shares Tension's commitment to excellence and to our customers," said Bill Berkley, President and CEO of Tension Corporation. "We are confident he will bring innovative excellence through his deep experience and knowledge and will be a strong leader for our Packaging & Automation division."

Tension's Packaging & Automation division is in an industry leader in both pharmacy automation and eCommerce. Herbert's appointment comes a few months after Tension's acquisition of Colorado Automation & Design (CAD).

About Tension Packaging & Automation

Tension Packaging & Automation is a leader in complete packaging and automation solutions for the eCommerce and pharmacy automation industries. Tension designs and builds equipment and systems, in addition to providing the consumables, software, and service and support that keep pharmacies and eCommerce fulfillment centers running smoothly. Tension is known as an eCommerce and pharmacy solution specialist with its expertise in project design, machine development, robotics and software integration. Tension solutions help customers optimize productivity.

Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Mo. Tension has locations across the U.S. and internationally.

