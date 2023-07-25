Tension Packaging & Automation Debuts WorkFlow Software System at NACDS 2023

News provided by

Tension Packaging & Automation

25 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a leader in packaging automation solutions for both eCommerce and pharmacy automation fulfillment operations, announced plans to debut its new innovative workflow management system for pharmacies in their booth #1443 at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo 2023.

Continue Reading
Tension WorkFlow Software System
Tension WorkFlow Software System

NACDS 2023 will be held August 13 through 14 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. It is the largest gathering of retailers and suppliers in the health and wellness industry, and this year marks the 90th year celebration of NACDS.

Tension Packaging & Automation will showcase its new back-end WorkFlow Software System at the show. The innovative pharmacy workflow management system transforms fully confirmed order requests into prescriptions that are accurately and quickly dispensed, verified, packaged and manifested through intuitive, dedicated workstations. 

"With Tension's WorkFlow Software, you have access to advanced automation features that enable accurate and fast prescription processing," said Jason Protzman, Director of Software and Controls Engineering. "This revolutionary workflow management system allows you to easily process fully confirmed prescription order requests through simple, one-task workstations." 

"From dispensing to verification, packaging, and manifesting, we've got you covered. Boost efficiencies in the back end while providing superior patient experience overall — and have the peace of mind knowing you are backed by a committed partner," said Ken Myers, Director of Sales and Business Development.

NACDS 2023 attendees can stop by Tension Packaging & Automation booth #1443 to get a firsthand view of the WorkFlow Software System.

About Tension Packaging & Automation

Tension Packaging & Automation is a global leader in complete packaging and automation solutions. Specializing in a wide variety of results-driven processes, we offer customers expertise in project design, machine development and software integration. Our broad support for automation includes manufacturing, installation, equipment, consumables and robotics. We are known as automation solution specialists for eCommerce and pharmacy — helping customers optimize productivity. 

Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Erin Moloney, Senior Marketing Manager
Tension Packaging & Automation
(816) 283-1463
[email protected]
https://tensionautomation.com/resources/events/2023-nacds-total-store-expo/

SOURCE Tension Packaging & Automation

