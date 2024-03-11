Tension Packaging & Automation Introduces Innovative fitPACK 500 Right-Sized Packaging System

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a leader in packaging automation solutions for both eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment operations, announced their launch of the innovative fitPACK 500 right-sized packaging system for eCommerce order fulfillment.

Tension Packaging & Automation's fitPACK 500

Designed by Tension Packaging & Automation and made in the U.S.A., fitPACK 500 is a "right-sized" order fulfillment packaging system designed for efficiency, waste reduction and cost savings. Tailored for variable-sized items with capabilities to adjust package length, width and height for each product, fitPACK 500 packages without compromising speed.

fitPACK 500 is a revolutionary solution to help order fulfillment operations achieve growth through equipment innovations and cost performance through:

Productivity – fitPACK was custom designed to create a right-sized package without compromising throughput.

– fitPACK was custom designed to create a right-sized package without compromising throughput. Lower Shipping Costs – Because many carriers assign shipping costs according to the package size, having the right-sized package helps get the right shipping rate and can lead to significant savings on shipping costs over time.

– Because many carriers assign shipping costs according to the package size, having the right-sized package helps get the right shipping rate and can lead to significant savings on shipping costs over time. Increased Product Protection – Packages are custom made to fit each individual product or product grouping, creating secure, tight packages to better protect the contents inside.

– Packages are custom made to fit each individual product or product grouping, creating secure, tight packages to better protect the contents inside. Intuitive HMI – fitPACK 500 is powered by Tension's proprietary TensionConnect software that integrates any third-party system. Its smart features include intuitive user interface designed to reduce operator training time.

– fitPACK 500 is powered by Tension's proprietary TensionConnect software that integrates any third-party system. Its smart features include intuitive user interface designed to reduce operator training time. High Versatility – fitPACK 500 can run different product sizes that call for different film widths through an intelligent 3D scanner. Its unique design allows operators to feed products without having to batch products or perform manual film changeovers.

"Through its innovative design, fitPACK 500 offers our customers the ability to create packages according to the product size. This allows distribution centers to process orders with multiple products in varying sizes with right-sized packages, yielding reduced shipping costs and without compromising throughput," said Tension Packaging & Automation Vice President and General Manager James Herbert. "Our entire team looks forward to bringing this world-class offering to market, as we see fitPACK as a game changer for the growing demand and changing needs of DTC warehouse distribution."

More information on the fitPACK 500 right-sized packaging solution, including an opportunity for an in-depth look at the equipment and its inner components through an interactive video, can be accessed at tensionautomation.com.

About Tension Packaging & Automation:

Tension Packaging & Automation is a leader in complete packaging and automation solutions. Specializing in a wide variety of results-driven processes, we offer customers expertise in project design, solution development and software integration. Our broad support for automation includes manufacturing, installation, equipment, consumables and robotics. We are known as packaging automation solution specialists for eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment — helping customers optimize productivity.

Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Erin Moloney, Senior Marketing Manager

Tension Packaging & Automation

(816) 283-1463

[email protected]

SOURCE Tension Packaging and Automation