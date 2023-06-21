Tension Packaging & Automation Joins MHI Industry Groups, SLAM and Solutions Community

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a leader in packaging automation solutions for both eCommerce and pharmacy automation fulfillment operations, is proud to announce its acceptance into two of Material Handling Industry's (MHI) industry groups, SLAM (Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest) and Solutions Community Group.

MHI is the nation's largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. Its SLAM group promotes the best and largest possible market for end-of-line technologies and systems, which aligns with Tension's conveyor systems, sorting machines and other related warehouse automation solutions. The Solutions Community Group is a network of thought leaders on automation, software, hardware, equipment and services that support a fully integrated supply chain.

"Our involvement in these industry groups further integrates our brand into the MHI community," says Jason Protzman, Director of Software and Controls Engineering at Tension Packaging & Automation. "It is well aligned with our mission to become a full integrated solutions provider for our customers, as the industry groups both foster knowledge sharing and the fruition of innovative ideas through future offerings."

James Herbert, Vice President and General Manager of Tension Packaging & Automation, adds that "the industry groups provide opportunities to showcase our brand as the world-class leader in packaging and automation innovation to the entire supply chain industry."

Tension Packaging & Automation looks forward to engaging with members of both groups to collaborate on ideas that will help shape the future of supply chain innovation. With its involvement in these two industry groups, Tension is better positioned to provide innovative automated packaging solutions for its customers.

About Tension Packaging & Automation:

Tension Packaging & Automation is a global leader in complete packaging and automation solutions. Specializing in a wide variety of results-driven processes, we offer customers expertise in project design, machine development and software integration. Our broad support for automation includes manufacturing, installation, equipment, consumables and robotics. We are known as automation solution specialists for eCommerce and pharmacy — helping customers optimize productivity.

Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

