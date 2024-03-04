Tension Packaging & Automation to Debut New fitPACK 500 Right-Sized Packaging System at MODEX 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo., and ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a leader in packaging automation solutions for both eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment operations, announced plans to introduce their new fitPACK 500 right-sized packaging system in their booth #C5073 at MODEX 2024.

Tension Packaging & Automation MODEX Booth #C5073

MODEX 2024 will be held March 11-14 at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., and is expected to host more than 1,150 exhibitors and 50,000 attendees. Tension Packaging & Automation will showcase fitPACK 500 as a featured solution to help order fulfillment operations achieve growth through equipment innovations and cost performance.

Designed by Tension Packaging & Automation and made in the U.S.A., fitPACK 500 is a "right-sized" order fulfillment packaging system designed for efficiency, waste reduction and cost savings. Tailored for variable sized items with capabilities to adjust package length, width and height for each product, fitPACK 500 packages without compromising speed.

"Through its innovative design, fitPACK 500 offers our customers the ability to create packages according to the product size," said Tension Packaging & Automation Vice President and General Manager James Herbert. "Our entire team looks forward to bringing this world-class offering to market, as we see fitPACK as a game changer for the growing demand and changing needs of DTC warehouse distribution."

In addition to fitPACK 500, Tension Packaging & Automation will showcase some of their other product innovations in packaging technology to include:

HPS 300 Variable-length Packaging System – MODEX attendees will have the opportunity to watch how the HPS 300 accepts a continuous stream of products, determines the optimum size for the length and creates a finished package.

– MODEX attendees will have the opportunity to watch how the HPS 300 accepts a continuous stream of products, determines the optimum size for the length and creates a finished package. SLAM Line – This state-of-the-art SLAM (Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest) Solution will illustrate how eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment centers can make the most of the "last 100 feet" in their shipping operations.

– This state-of-the-art SLAM (Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest) Solution will illustrate how eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment centers can make the most of the "last 100 feet" in their shipping operations. Z-Sort – MODEX attendees will have an opportunity to see Tension's Z-Sort advanced sortation solution and how its space-saving design can help increase item sorting rate, reduce errors and more.

– MODEX attendees will have an opportunity to see Tension's Z-Sort advanced sortation solution and how its space-saving design can help increase item sorting rate, reduce errors and more. Paper Bagging System – The Pregis MaxPRO 18 paper bagging solution will provide attendees seeking to achieve sustainability goals with the means to do so.

"Tension is passionate about helping our customers reach their sustainability goals through our sustainable packaging and automation solutions," said Tension Corporation Senior Marketing Manager Erin Moloney. "In addition to sustainable packaging equipment, our team understands the importance of sourcing and recommending sustainable packaging materials."

MODEX 2024 attendees can stop by the Tension Packaging & Automation booth #C5073 to get a first-hand view of the new fitPACK 500 right-sized packaging solution, including an in-depth look at the equipment and its inner components through an interactive video. MODEX attendees can also learn more about the fitPACK 500 by attending the MHI Solutions Community Presents, "The Latest & Greatest Advances of MODEX24," on Monday, March 11 at 2:15pm EST where fitPACK 500 will be a featured solution.

About Tension Packaging & Automation:

Tension Packaging & Automation is a leader in complete packaging and automation solutions. Specializing in a wide variety of results-driven processes, we offer customers expertise in project design, solution development and software integration. Our broad support for automation includes manufacturing, installation, equipment, consumables and robotics. We are known as packaging automation solution specialists for eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment — helping customers optimize productivity.

Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

