Tension Packaging & Automation to Debut New SLAM Line, Sortation Equipment and Sustainable Bagging Solution at ProMat 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Packaging & Automation, a leader in packaging automation solutions for both eCommerce and pharmacy automation fulfillment operations, announced plans to introduce new packaging, automation and sortation solutions in their booth #S4359 at ProMat 2023.

Tension Packaging & Automation ProMat23 Booth S4359

ProMat 2023 will be held March 20 through 23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Themed "Touch the Future," ProMat is expected to host more than 1,000 exhibitors and 50,000 attendees this year. Along with some of the biggest names in the material handling and supply chain industries, Tension Packaging & Automation will showcase their latest product innovations in packaging technology, which include:

SLAM Line – This state-of-the-art SLAM (Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest) Solution will illustrate how eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment centers can make the most of the "last 100 feet" in their shipping operations.

– This state-of-the-art SLAM (Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest) Solution will illustrate how eCommerce and pharmacy order fulfillment centers can make the most of the "last 100 feet" in their shipping operations. Z-Sort – ProMat attendees will have an opportunity to see Tension's new Z-Sort advanced sortation solution and how its space-saving design can help increase item sorting rate, reduce errors and more.

– ProMat attendees will have an opportunity to see Tension's new Z-Sort advanced sortation solution and how its space-saving design can help increase item sorting rate, reduce errors and more. Paper Bagging System – The Sharp MaxPRO 18 paper bagging solution will provide attendees seeking to achieve sustainability goals means to do so.

"Our customers are experiencing both the challenge and excitement of tremendous growth. As we look toward the future and opportunities to help them succeed, we've developed solutions specifically geared toward increasing package throughput in fulfillment operations." said Tension Packaging & Automation Vice President and General Manager James Herbert.

"Tension is passionate about helping our customers reach their sustainability goals through our sustainable packaging and automation solutions," said Tension Corporation Senior Marketing Manager Erin Moloney. "Our entire team looks forward to debuting our innovations in Chicago this year."

ProMat 2023 attendees can stop by the Tension Packaging & Automation booth #S4359 to get a first-hand view of the new SLAM, Z-Sort and Paper Bagging System product offerings.

About Tension Packaging & Automation:

Tension Packaging & Automation is a global leader in complete packaging and automation solutions. Specializing in a wide variety of results-driven processes, we offer customers expertise in project design, machine development and software integration. Our broad support for automation includes manufacturing, installation, equipment, consumables and robotics. We are known as automation solution specialists for eCommerce and pharmacy — helping customers optimize productivity.

Tension Packaging & Automation's parent company, Tension Corporation, was founded in 1886 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

