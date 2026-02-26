Tensor and Arm Partner to Deliver AI-Defined Compute Foundation for World's First Personal Robocar

Tensor integrating more than 400 Arm-based cores per vehicle, underpinning its AI-first approach to Level 4 autonomy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tensor and Arm today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to deliver the foundational compute architecture behind the world's first agentic AI personal Robocar. Through this partnership, Tensor is leveraging the Arm® compute platform, which unifies hardware, software and ecosystem enablement, to power physical AI workloads spanning the entire vehicle. Tensor has integrated more than 400 safety-capable, power-efficient Arm-based cores in each vehicle – the highest concentration of Arm technology in a consumer vehicle today. As Tensor scales its personal Robocar fleet for global commercialization in 2026, the companies will work together to enable the Level 4 autonomous capabilities required for next-generation mobility, supported by the extensive Arm software ecosystem of more than 22 million developers.

AI is shifting to the physical world, where intelligence is embodied in machines and defining a new class of autonomous systems that sense, decide and act under uncompromising power, safety, and reliability constraints. Tensor is defining its vehicle around this intelligence rather than adapting autonomy onto legacy platforms. The Robocar is powered by the world's most vertically integrated Level 4 autonomy stack, and a comprehensive sensor suite of 37 cameras, 5 lidars, 11 radars, 22 microphones, 10 ultrasonic sensors, 3 IMUs, GNSS, 16 collision detectors, 8 water-level detectors, 4 tire-pressure sensors, a smoke detector, and triple-channel 5G connectivity. This unique depth of hardware and software integration represents a meaningful advancement in automotive sensing, enabling continuous perception, environmental awareness, and resilient system performance across diverse operating conditions.

To make this possible, Tensor is using the leading-edge Arm compute platform to distribute safety-capable intelligence across the vehicle –from the onboard supercomputer to the smallest sensors – allowing the Robocar to safely perceive and navigate its environment through its foundation models. Each Tensor Robocar incorporates 433 Arm-based cores, including Neoverse® AE for high-throughput AI processing, Cortex®-X for agentic AI cabin and peak performance system control, Cortex-A for drive-by-wire, lidars, redundancy, and general compute, Cortex-R for real-time safety-critical systems, and Cortex-M for low-power subsystem management. The Arm compute platform enables Tensor to deploy AI workloads across diverse compute domains while meeting stringent automotive safety, thermal, and power requirements, operating in concert with NVIDIA-accelerated AI processing to support Tensor's proprietary autonomy stack.

"Autonomous vehicles are a leading example of how AI is shifting to the physical world, requiring world-class, high-performance, safe and power-efficient compute foundations to transform the future of mobility in meaningful and tangible ways," said Drew Henry, EVP of Physical AI Business Unit, Arm. "Combined with a deeply established software ecosystem that delivers critical toolchains, safety certification, and industry standards, Arm provides the foundation for pioneering physical AI innovation. Tensor's Robocar is a standout example of that innovation in action, pairing a clear vision with the engineering rigor needed to bring autonomy to market at scale."

"Delivering personal autonomous vehicles at scale requires more than breakthrough AI and autonomy, it demands advanced engineering for safety, redundancy, reliability, and power efficiency," said Dr. Jewel Li, Tensor COO. "Our collaboration with Arm leverages their deep, decades-long expertise and leadership in AI-capable compute, which alongside our broader ecosystem of strategic partners ensures that the Tensor Robocar moves seamlessly from advanced technology to real-world roads, safely and reliably."

The AI-native vehicle architecture used in each Tensor Robocar is enabled by a growing network of leading partners spanning AI compute, advanced manufacturing, safety systems, and critical vehicle technologies. Tensor has also selected industry leading automotive suppliers, semiconductor companies, and cloud partners including Autoliv, ZF, Continental, NVIDIA, AMD, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Oracle for the most advanced personal autonomous vehicle to ever be mass produced.

The Tensor Robocar will be offered in the US, EU, and Middle East markets in 2026.

About Tensor

Tensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower individual consumers. Its flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world's first personal Robocar and the first AI-agentic vehicle — fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai.

About Arm

Arm is the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world's leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world's largest computing ecosystem and 22 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

