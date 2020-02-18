TensorIoT to Educate Los Angeles Students on Tech Industry Career Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TensorIoT, Inc. will be leading an event demonstrating the career opportunities of the Tech Industry to elementary aged Los Angeles students. TensorIoT will discuss the various career roles within the Tech Industry, what each role consists of and the excitement and creativity that comes along with it. TensorIoT believes it is vital to teach our youth of these career opportunities and encourage them to pursue this path in order to secure the future and have educated, passionate developers.

TensorIoT will be bringing a handful of their amazing employees to speak to 3rd-5th graders about what brought them into the Tech Industry, why they love their jobs, and the fun things they get to do daily. Through demonstration the company aims to educate them on what Artificial Intelligence is, IoT, as well as Machine Learning. In hopes that these students leave school that day aware of another path for them to follow that will push them to achieve greatness everyday and invest in themselves and their education.

Excited to give back to the community and educate our youth, the event held in Los Angeles will be one of many stops for the company throughout the Southern California school system.

TensorIoT was founded to develop and improve the ever-increasing growth of computing tasks done on the "edge." The company's founders, who helped build world-class IoT and AI platforms at AWS and Google, now create solutions to simplify the way enterprises incorporate intelligent edge computing devices and their data into their daily operations.

