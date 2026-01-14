TensorWave Expands with TECfusions, Splitting 20 MW Across Arizona and Pennsylvania Locations

Largest AMD AI cluster to-date extends TECfusions' rapid-deployment model across leading North American data center markets.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECfusions, a global operator of high-density, sustainable data centers, today announced that TensorWave has selected two TECfusions sites for the next phase of its AI infrastructure growth: a new 10-megawatt (MW) deployment at the Keystone Connect campus near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an additional 10 MW expansion at TECfusions' existing Tucson, Arizona facility. This is the first in a multi-phase approach for TensorWave to scale to 1 GW at the Keystone Connect location in Pennsylvania, a site which is capable of hosting 3 GW primarily through on-site power generation.

TensorWave's current deployment in Tucson already hosts the largest AMD-based AI deployment in North America, and this new phase will significantly expand capacity while replicating the same high-density reference design across both locations. The deployments, scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2026, strengthen a trusted collaboration that continues to set new standards for AI readiness, deployment speed, and sustainable infrastructure.

The deployments will extend TensorWave's established AMD training cluster with additional capacity built on direct liquid cooling and high-rack-density designs tailored for large-scale AI training workloads. Keystone Connect marks TensorWave's first footprint in Pennsylvania and is designed from the outset for a multi-phase, behind-the-meter power model that will begin with utility power and then transition most of the Pennsylvania deployment to behind-the-meter generation, with the ability to interconnect back to the grid.

In Tucson, the added 10 MW builds on an existing phase of 14.4 MW which was delivered to TensorWave in under four months in 2025, underscoring TECfusions' track record for speed to market and reliable high-density AI operations. In Pennsylvania, the initial 10 MW phase at Keystone Connect is expected to support more than 100 skilled trade roles, create ongoing local tax revenue, and contribute to the state's growing role in powering the AI economy. Both markets benefit from TECfusions' approach to adaptive reuse of industrial facilities, reducing time-to-market and environmental impact while bringing new economic activity to local communities.

"AI is expanding at a historic pace, and TECfusions is enabling that growth through speed, flexibility, and design innovation," said Simon Tusha, Founder and CTO of TECfusions. "TensorWave's confidence in our ability to deliver large-scale AMD deployments within months reaffirms our leadership in speed to market and adaptive, real-world execution."

"By adding fresh AI clusters in these regions, our customers have the flexibility across our sites to spin up GPUs as needed for urgent workloads, performing training and other testing without pausing to rework their tooling or rewrite their stack," said Darrick Horton, CEO of TensorWave. "TECfusions has shown, in production, that they can deliver on aggressive timelines especially given the complexity of high-density deployments for the customer needs we are serving."

"Our customers are building the next generation of AI, and we're focused on removing every barrier between concept and compute," added Steven Hackenburg, Chief Revenue Officer at TECfusions. "By moving progressively toward behind-the-meter power models, we're reducing risk, costs, and environmental impact to stand up large, power-dense infrastructure quickly, reliably, and profitably."

Across both active sites, TECfusions is executing a multi-phase development strategy that integrates direct liquid cooling and behind-the-meter energy solutions. This model is designed to support AI growth while managing grid impact, improving energy efficiency, and delivering tangible benefits in the communities where their facilities operate, aligning with TECfusions' focus on sustainable AI infrastructure.

About TECfusions

TECfusions is a global data center operator dedicated to innovative, sustainable technology and energy-efficient solutions. With over thirty sites in various stages of operations and due diligence worldwide, TECfusions specializes in designing, building, and managing next-generation data centers for AI and HPC. Its adaptive reuse of industrial facilities enables rapid deployment and market readiness—delivering capacity within six months of signature. This approach substantially reduces carbon and environmental impacts, aligning with its core values of innovation, design thinking, and impactful sustainability. (www.tecfusions.com)

About TensorWave

TensorWave is a cutting-edge cloud platform designed specifically for AI workloads. From training to production, TensorWave delivers unmatched performance with AMD MI300X, MI325X, and MI355X accelerators combined with fully managed infrastructure that scales with your ambition.

