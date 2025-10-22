Tenstorrent Announces Open Chiplet Atlas™ Ecosystem to Accelerate and Standardize an Open Chiplet Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent is launching the Open Chiplet Atlas™ (OCA™) Ecosystem — including the open standard OCA Architecture — aimed at creating a truly open chiplet market. Announced at their recent event in San Francisco, the OCA Ecosystem will democratize chip design, lower development costs, and accelerate innovation, enabling heterogeneous chiplets for plug-and-play interoperability. There are now more than 50 partners involved in the ecosystem, from leading semiconductor companies and global conglomerates to academic institutions.

For decades, the semiconductor industry has relied on monolithic, system-on-chip (SoC) designs, a process that has become increasingly complex, expensive, and time consuming. The Open Chiplet Atlas Ecosystem directly addresses this challenge by defining a complete solution to chiplet interoperability in physical, transport, protocol, as well as, system, and software layers.

The OCA Architecture promotes a modular, open-source, and ISA + IP neutral approach that is free from vendor lock-in. By creating standardization, the architecture will allow for greater design flexibility and faster time-to-market across several products, from high-performance AI accelerators to specialized automotive and data center solutions. Draft v0.7 of the OCA Architecture Specification is available for public review: https://www.openchipletatlas.org .

"The future of silicon is heterogeneous and composable," said Wei-han Lien, Chief Architect at Tenstorrent. "The OCA Ecosystem establishes the foundation of trust and interoperability needed to unlock the full potential of multi-vendor chiplet-based SoC products. This is not just a new standard—it's the beginning of a collaborative community that will drive the next generation of system innovation. The OCA Ecosystem starts a new silicon design paradigm."

There are three pillars of Open Chiplet Atlas:

Architecture: A comprehensive, open architecture that defines chiplet interoperability across five distinct layers: Physical, Transport, Protocol, System, and Software.

A comprehensive, open architecture that defines chiplet interoperability across five distinct layers: Physical, Transport, Protocol, System, and Software. Harness: An open-source, reusable design framework containing all the necessary non-application logic for a chiplet. This allows designers to focus on their unique value-add while ensuring their chiplets are automatically interoperable.

An open-source, reusable design framework containing all the necessary non-application logic for a chiplet. This allows designers to focus on their unique value-add while ensuring their chiplets are automatically interoperable. Compliance: A robust program to ensure true interoperability through both pre-silicon verification and post-silicon validation, including a "Golden Chiplet" for testing and community "Plugfests."

This joint effort is backed by a broad coalition of industry leaders, including AIDC, AheadComputing, Axelera AI, Baya Systems, BOS Semiconductors, CoAsia SEMI, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Lanxin Computing, LG, Preferred Networks, Rapidus, Semidynamics, SKAIChips, ThunderSoft, and VeriSilicon. The standard also draws strong support from leading research institutions and key academics, including the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and professors such as Yanan Sun of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Yuan Xie of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Amro Awad of Oxford University, and Wantong Li of the University of California at Riverside, along with The University of Tokyo.

Jaehong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductors: "For the Open Chiplet Atlas™ Ecosystem to be truly valuable to the automotive industry, it must be built on a foundation of longevity and trust. At BOS, our products go into vehicles with lifecycles of fifteen years or more, which means our absolute priorities are a scalable ecosystem and guaranteed backward compatibility, which is realized with the OCA™ Ecosystem."

Osman Unsal, Research Manager at BSC: "Unlocking the next level of application performance requires a practical way to enable computational heterogeneity, and this is precisely the promise of the Open Chiplet Atlas™ Ecosystem. To make that promise a reality, my advice for the OCA™ Ecosystem community is to be agile. The community must move quickly with a core group to prove the value, and we strategically expand this collaboration to build a robust and lasting ecosystem. Depending on this ecosystem evolution, I see an intercept possibility in the future phases of the DARE supercomputing project."

Hirotaka Minami, Senior Director of Rapidus Corporation: "As a foundry, we see firsthand how rising design and manufacturing costs are driving the need for a more open ecosystem. The real power of the Open Chiplet Atlas™ Ecosystem lies in its promise of true interoperability. Establishing a standard that allows customers to mix-and-match chiplets from various vendors is a crucial step toward simplifying the enormously complex task of physical integration. We believe the OCA™ ecosystem will enable foundries like ours to efficiently manufacture next-generation systems for a diverse and innovative market."

The Open Chiplet Atlas™ Ecosystem is fundamentally a collaborative endeavor. All specifications and frameworks are being developed with transparency and are available on a royalty-free basis, ensuring a level playing field for the entire industry. Tenstorrent and its partners believe that the most robust and innovative solutions emerge from a diverse community of contributors. We strongly encourage companies, academic institutions, and individuals to join this effort, contribute their expertise, and help shape the future of composable silicon.

To learn more or to join the effort, please visit https://www.openchipletatlas.org/ .

