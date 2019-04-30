Tent Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR Owing to Rising Camping Activities and Spot Picnics by 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tent market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Tents are available in two forms, i.e. a frame tent and a pole tent. A frame tent is amassed with aluminium tubes and galvanized steel that supports the fabric top whereas the pole tent demands a set of multiple poles arrayed beneath the fabric top as a means to provide sustenance to the structure. The factors responsible for the growth of tent market include rise in camping activities and spot picnics. Rise in E-commerce ventures and product availability at a reasonable price are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Presence of social media, availability of camping assistance and government support for tourism add to the market growth. Interest of the population in outdoor activities is likely to drive the tent market worldwide. Rise in the number of corporate trips and camping events, also calls for camping equipment such as tent and other accessories. Occurrence of job fairs and other events also stimulate the market demand during the forecast period. Geographical segmentation for tent market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe market enjoy a dominant position due to traveller's choice for weekend camping. Availability of camping assistance and presence of tour operators may stimulate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to rising popularity of camping activities, availability of local support and availability of modes of transportation. The tent market in the APAC sector gains a significant traction due to government subsidies and support. Presence of corporate population with specific demands for tent and other accessories is likely to support the regional market growth during the forecast period. The key players in the tent market include The North Face Inc, Big Agnes, Johnson Outdoors Inc, Coleman Company Inc, Force Ten, Gelert, Hilleberg, Khym, Kampa and The Tentmaker. The report package Global Tent Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for tents in the world and in the top 10 global countries.

Along with a global tent market report the package includes country reports from the following countries: Australia, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States. The research includes historic data from 2011 to 2015 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The reports help answer the following questions:

What is the current size of the tent market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?



How is the tent market divided into different product segments?



How are the overall market and different product segments growing?



How is the market predicted to develop in the future?



What is the market potential compared to other countries

The latest industry data included in the reports:

Overall tent market size, 2011-2022



Tent market size by product segment, 2011-2022



Growth rates of the overall tent market and different product segments, 2011-2022



Shares of different product segments of the overall tent market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Tents of synthetic fibres



Tents of other materials

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the tent market in the world and in the top 10 global countries to 2022



Track industry developments and identify market opportunities



Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects



Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

