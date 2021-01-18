Ten/Ten Design Collaboration Of Limited-Edition Engagement Rings Launches On Blue Nile

Conceived during the early stages of the pandemic, and made possible by the support of De Beers Group, Ten/Ten was specifically created to promote diamonds from Botswana, a country whose economy relies largely on diamond revenues, and also as a way to increase visibility of designers. The ten designers each have their own jewelry brand and were chosen for their unique and distinct points of view. The Ten/Ten collaborators are Catherine Sarr of ALMASIKA, Aurora Lopez Mejia, Bea Bongiasca, Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey, Lola Oladunjoye of Lola Fenhirst, Marla Aaron, Michelle Fantaci, Natasha Tsimmerman of Platt Boutique Jewelry, Pamela Love and Wing Yau of WWAKE.

"Diamonds are the ultimate symbol of love and commitment and we are thrilled to be supporting an initiative that brings together such an incredibly talented group of designers, each reinterpreting the iconic diamond engagement ring using diamonds from Botswana. In Blue Nile we found the ideal partner to reach a broad audience and offer many consumers the opportunity to own these unique designs," said Stephen Lussier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Markets for De Beers Group.

"The Ten/Ten Collection is a first of its kind for Blue Nile, and we're excited to partner with 10 remarkable, independent designers, to offer a reinvented, fresh and modern take on the traditional diamond engagement ring," said Sean Kell, CEO of Blue Nile. "One enduring truth is that now, as much as ever, people want to express commitment to loved ones; and customers are not only looking for a beautiful diamond and good value, but also increasingly something distinctive, a 'one of a kind' ring that reflects their personal style. Collections like Ten/Ten prove that it's possible to find handcrafted and exquisite fine jewelry at an incredible value."

A look book with complete descriptions and pricing can be accessed here.

The collection is being sold exclusively by Blue Nile and the company's website highlights the program on a dedicated landing page that spotlights each of the ten designers and their inspirations, as well as shares details on the diamond origin story and Botswana. The Ten/Ten project is being promoted in conjunction with Blue Nile through a comprehensive, cross-platform marketing campaign that includes traditional print and digital advertising, native content collaborations across a variety of online platforms, as well as social media activations, including an IGTV series of live conversations with the designers hosted by a variety of engaging talent that will air throughout the month.

