TENTEN Wilshire Officially Opens Expansion Building at 1027 Wilshire Creating a Community Hub for Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TENTEN Wilshire, a luxury building in downtown Los Angeles that embodies the "Live, Work, Play" under one roof mentality, opens 1027 Wilshire, an expansion to the current building, 1010 Wilshire, which is located just across the street.

Original TENTEN Wilshire is pictures on the right and 1027 is on the left.

This expansion adds 376 new luxury living/workspaces and many new amenity features including the largest rooftop with green space in the United States. The 88,000 square feet rooftop features over 350 mature trees, a walking path, dog park, indoor gym & outdoor fitness stations, rooftop bar, grill stations with seating for outdoor gatherings, game areas, and pool area with nearby private cabanas and fire pits. The building also includes a main ground floor restaurant & bar, coffee shop, lower-level spa, convenience store, and an expanded business services area. A portion of the roof will be reserved for residents only and the remainder will be open to the community by reservation. The new expansion improves the "TENTEN Life" and positions the building as a place that brings together working professionals from downtown and members of the local community for both business networking and leisure activities.

"We are thrilled to be opening the expansion on TENTEN Wilshire," says Rahim Amidi, CEO and developer of TENTEN Wilshire and The Amidi Group. "Our hope is that this location becomes the community hub for Downtown Los Angeles and the greater Silicon Beach community. We want to see families, entrepreneurs, local artists, and more coming together at our building to create a real sense of community and purpose for Los Angeles."

In addition, The Amidi Group's global incubator, Plug and Play will be located at the 1027 Expansion and will have 100 units for office spaces. Currently, they are accepting applications for their Corporate Innovation Program and awarding 10 startups free office space for six months.

"The opening of 1027 is an extension of 1010 Wilshire and the TENTEN Life mentality. It's about building community and bringing entrepreneurship and investments back into the city to help us revitalize and recover from the effects of the pandemic," says William Chun, who most recently served as Deputy Mayor of Economic Development for Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"The TENTEN communities have always been the home to entrepreneurs across technology, entertainment, and vital industries. In fact, TENTEN also housed many traveling healthcare professionals who were critical to the recovery of our city during this time. We look forward to this expansion and the promise it holds for Los Angeles."

The TENTEN lifestyle includes living space with property amenities that are convenient for both day-to-day life and business. Both buildings also include large conference and meeting rooms, theater screening rooms, and regularly hosts community events. The 1010 Wilshire building also features a rooftop private helipad. The TENTEN buildings are located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The properties are just a few minutes away from dining, shopping, and entertainment venues, as well as the business and entertainment industry districts.

Take the virtual tour of the rooftop at 1027 Wilshire here. For more information, visit 1010Wilshire.com.

ABOUT TENTEN Wilshire:

TENTEN All-Inclusive Living - Where all amenities, utilities, valet parking, cable, wifi, and concierge service are all included. TENTEN Wilshire is the ideal place to live, work, and play. Whether you are a travel manager, a relocation specialist, a working professional, or an entrepreneur, TENTEN Wilshire provides the perfect blend of amenities and necessities to make your decision an easy one. You have heard the phrase "Live, Work, and Play" uncounted times, but not until now have all three been addressed in a single lifestyle solution. With the 110, 10, and 101 Freeway entrances within a mile of the building, residents can be anywhere in Los Angeles in moments. In addition, cultural destinations including MOCA, Disney Concert Hall, Nokia Theater, Staples Center, and the Ahmanson/Dorothy Chandler Pavilion are all within a short distance. Shopping is also close by, with the 7th and Fig shopping center, Macy's Plaza, and the Ralph's Fresh Fare Grocery all just a few short blocks away. At TENTEN Wilshire, all suites are designated Live/Work, so conducting business from home in a professional manner just became possible. Basic utilities are all included in these fully furnished luxury suites, further simplifying an otherwise busy life. There are no short-term lease fees, making TENTEN Wilshire the perfect option, whatever your needs may be. TENTEN Wilshire, a new lifestyle solution for those wanting to live, work, and play, no matter how long or short your stay.

