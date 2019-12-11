Tenth Record-Breaking Year in a Row for ZEISS

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZEISS Group continued its growth trajectory, with revenue and earnings reaching new heights in fiscal year 2018/19, which ended 30 September 2019. Revenue grew by 11 percent, reaching 6.428 billion euros (previous year: 5.817 billion euros). Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects (like-for-like), revenue rose by 8 percent. At 1.063 billion euros, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were significantly higher than the previous year (772 million euros). The EBIT margin was 17 percent. Incoming orders increased by 9 percent, reaching 6.575 billion euros for the first time.

"All ZEISS segments have developed extremely well. This is quite remarkable, especially in the midst of an uncertain economic climate and profound structural change in different industries," says President & CEO, Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke. "ZEISS has consistently prepared for these scenarios and is well-positioned for the future as well as resilient thanks to its corporate strategy, the ZEISS Agenda 2020. Moreover, as a global technology leader, ZEISS is on its way in many segments and areas to becoming a shaper in its markets."

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 6.4 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2019).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership.

With over 31,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 sales and service companies, 30 production sites and 25 development sites. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG

