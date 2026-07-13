Tenth Ward Distilling Company Celebrates 10 Years with "X Marks 10 Years" Celebration

FREDERICK, Md., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenth Ward Distilling Company is celebrating a decade of independent distilling, unconventional spirits, and an incredible community of supporters with its "X Marks 10 Years" Anniversary Party on Saturday, July 18, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at its downtown Frederick tasting room.

What started in 2016 as a small craft distillery with an ambitious vision has grown into one of Maryland's most recognizable independent spirits brands. As one of the region's few woman-owned distilleries, Tenth Ward has spent the last ten years producing award-winning spirits, introducing countless people to locally made craft cocktails, and helping establish Frederick as a destination for craft beverage enthusiasts. The anniversary celebration is both a thank you to the community and a look ahead to the next chapter.

Guests can enjoy live music throughout the day, specialty anniversary cocktails created exclusively for the event, food, giveaways, and the return of two highly anticipated fan favorites: White Caraway Rye, available to the public, and Barreled Caraway Rye, an exclusive release for Whiskey Club members. Both expressions are being brought back especially for Tenth Ward's 10th anniversary after years away from the shelves. Admission to the anniversary celebration is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

"Our tenth anniversary is really about the people who made it possible," said Founder Monica Pearce. "Whether you've been with us since opening day or discovered us last week, every cocktail shared, every bottle purchased, every event attended, and every recommendation to a friend helped us reach this milestone. We're excited to celebrate together."

Over the past decade, Tenth Ward has become known for pushing boundaries with unique spirits including Genever-Style Gin, Absinthe Nouvelle, Maryland Rye Whiskey, Smoked Bourbon and innovative canned cocktails, while remaining committed to local ingredients, traditional techniques, and creative experimentation. The company has received numerous national and international awards and has welcomed thousands of visitors through its tasting room doors.

Event Details

X Marks 10 Years Anniversary Party

Saturday, July 18, 2026

12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Tenth Ward Distilling Company

55 East Patrick Street

Frederick, MD 21701

For more information, visit Tenth Ward Distilling Company's website or follow along on social media for event updates. www.tenthwarddistilling.com @tenthwardco

SOURCE Tenth Ward Distilling Company