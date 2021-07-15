Tento Applied Sciences and Ink Aviation Accelerate Digital Health Verification Process for Airlines

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tento Applied Sciences has established a joint venture with airline technology provider Ink Aviation, to provide a standardised, interoperable and coordinated approach that simplifies and speeds up the health verification process for the airline industry.

Airlines are using the Ink Health platform to securely validate and share the COVID-19 test and vaccination status of passengers and crew prior to travel. Test results are securely uploaded by authorised clinics and laboratories directly to travellers via a smartphone app, enabling agents to validate test or vaccine records in a matter of seconds. Travellers use a secure QR code to confirm they have the necessary health documentation needed to travel.

The solution prioritises privacy by design as protected health information (PHI) is securely stored and only used for validating the passengers' health status during their journey. Furthermore, the platform conforms to GDPR and HIPAA data security principles and continues to rapidly evolve to meet the unprecedented challenge of working with changing border restrictions.

Caribbean Airlines and Nauru Airlines have already selected the Ink solution for its unique ability to rapidly verify the COVID-19 health status of passengers or crew. Any paper or digital health wallet can be scanned, and this information can be interactively assessed by destination governments in advance of a flight departing, helping to reduce the number of cases arriving inside a country's borders. The system provides a seamless, secure, and fast experience for passengers and crew and protects the airline from the rising trend of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination and test result certificates.

Steve Azevedo, Chief Operations Officer, Caribbean Airlines, says: "As travel guidelines continue to change, we need tools that are easy to implement and can be managed effortlessly to ensure our operations are optimized. We were impressed by Ink Aviation's solutions and how they can support us through this COVID-19 pandemic. The app is user-friendly and will help our customers to confidently prepare for their journeys. The coordination of dependable regional and international COVID-19 testing of Caribbean Airlines' crew was a very challenging undertaking. Working with Ink, we were able to streamline the process into a fully managed service. We now have a single point of contact instead of multiple lines of communications to individual labs."

Geoff Bowmaker, CEO of Nauru Airlines, says: "Passenger health and safety is our top priority. With Ink Health APIS we can be confident we are only accepting passengers and crew on board who have received trusted negative COVID-19 test results without imposing a lengthy pre-departure process. We can also now coordinate our crew's COVID-19 testing schedules and results via the solution, which makes the process much easier and gives us the confidence that all our staff are safe to fly."

Mark Shaw, CEO, Tento Applied Sciences, says: "Our joint venture with Ink Aviation delivers a secure and trusted framework to meet the airline industry's urgent challenges. Our technology handles complex processes, supports regulatory compliance and promotes collaboration between all stakeholders. We are helping airlines and governments respond effectively to the challenges they face as the travel industry adjusts to living with COVID-19 and beyond. The combination of Ink Aviation's airline industry expertise with our world-class technology gives any airline, airport and immigration department the capability to provide that safety. And ultimately, for the individual traveller, it gives them the freedom, confidence and peace of mind to travel safely again."

Shawn Richards, Founder and CEO, INK Aviation, says: "We are working with Tento Applied Sciences because their suite of digital health solutions creates a medical trust chain that is critical for security and data privacy. Ink has been working hard with Caribbean Airlines on workflows that incorporate the Tento Wallet. The deployment is a sophisticated one enabled using the back-end APIs of Tento Link, delivering real system-to-system interoperability. In the real world, solutions have to move beyond single-system implementations, and Tento has already done that."

For further information on Tento Applied Sciences, visit: www.tentoas.com

For more information on Ink Aviation, visit: www.aviation.ink

About Tento Applied Sciences

Tento Applied Sciences is a global data systems company supplying digital identity and document management solutions to businesses and consumers.

Their data systems platform, called Tento Link, verifies personal identity, automates data management processes, distributes verified digital health documents, and provides automated data reporting solutions.

The Tento platform is a pioneering solution designed to drive standards of excellence for employers, communities, laboratories, and Governments.

It comprises three components:

Tento Link – a connected data platform for managing, verifying, and issuing digital documents, medical tests, and data between approved stakeholders. Tento Wallet – a permission-based digital wallet that uses AES-256 security that enables people to store and share personal details, including health tests, government IDs, work passes, tickets and more, in a decentralised manner. Tento Authenticator – An application that enables organisations to determine entry conditions, verify credentials for employees/customers, and acts as an access control through contactless scanning and verification of identity.

The platform is creating a hugely positive network of groups across different sectors united in shared goals – creating efficient processes that simplify tasks and digitise business operations.

For more information, visit www.tentoas.com

About Ink Innovation

Ink Innovation is a provider of technology solutions to airports, airlines, governments and the health sector. Our ecosystem covers mobile and desktop departure control systems and self-service hardware, Identity Management (One ID) platform that enables fully contactless passenger processing, to our Accelerated Document Check and Vaccine Registry to enable airlines and governments to manage Covid-19 testing and vaccination programmes. Our technology and integration expertise help our clients deliver more with less, avoid unnecessary costs and improve overall service levels for their customers.

For more information, visit www.aviation.ink

