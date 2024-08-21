Tento Launches as Exclusive Lending Partner for WooCommerce

The partnership secures financial wellness tools and easy access to capital for WooCommerce's extensive network of business owners

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tento , a new fintech player specializing in financial wellness tools for businesses, is thrilled to announce its selection as the exclusive lender for WooCommerce in the US, the flagship e-commerce plugin for WordPress. With over 3 million merchant stores powered by WooCommerce worldwide, and over 40% of the internet built on WordPress, this partnership has the potential to give merchants and business owners personalized tools like working capital, equipment financing, lines of credit and more.

Given the current harsh climate and lack of resources for small and medium-sized businesses, owners face significant obstacles when building good business credit and establishing healthy business practices along the way. With a mission to help businesses spark long-term growth, Tento's suite of innovative, radically simple financial products come with hefty rewards and savings for businesses that grow along the way.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with WooCommerce and become the exclusive lender for their users," says Andrew Paulson, CEO of Tento. "Tento is built for business owners by business owners. There's no platform that's rooting more for the every day business owner than Woo – that's why almost half the internet uses WordPress, and why WooCommerce is the most-used ecommerce platform. Together, we can really help drive growth for these businesses by providing a solid foundation."

As the exclusive lender for WooCommerce, Tento will provide customized lending solutions that cater to the unique needs of WooCommerce's diverse community of merchants from recognized, household name brands all the way to solopreneurs fresh out of the gates.

"Tento and WooCommerce are natural platform partners," says Joern Aaseng, Director of Partnerships at WooCommerce. "We share a larger mission to help merchants build healthy businesses for the long-term and Tento provides our millions of merchants with critical tools they need to succeed."

About Tento

Tento makes financial wellness tools to grow your business offering products like working capital, equipment financing and more both with platform partners and D2C. Their platform partners range from global marketplaces such as WooCommerce all the way to industry leaders like Fox Ordering and NerdWallet. For more information, visit Tento.co .

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading ecommerce platform, powering more than 3.6 million online stores. WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with unlimited extensibility and flexibility. Get everything you need to launch an online store in days and keep it growing for years. From your first sale to millions in revenue, Woo is with you.

WooCommerce is built by the team at Woo. Its code is open source, built on WordPress, and powered by a global community of thousands of developers, designers, agencies, builders, and technology partners. woocommerce.com

