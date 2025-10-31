Tenvels Launches Global Website and Unveils Three E-Bikes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging e-mobility brand Tenvels today officially debuts its global online home, https://tenvelsbike.com, alongside three all-terrain electric bicycles engineered for commuters, city explorers, and back-country adventurers alike. The simultaneous launch of the digital platform and the Plezo, Flexo, and Tumbo models marks the brand's formal entrance into the international market. It signals the start of its mission to help riders everywhere "Go Further. Ride Freely."

3 Models in Shared Performance DNA

Plezo clocks in at sunrise: a low, open frame that lets grandpa swing a leg over in loafers—no high-kick required—while the morning paper and a leash ride shotgun in the rack. Flexo folds once, slides into the Civic's trunk between coolers and camp chairs, open for the cross-town grocery run or that last parking spot at Trader Joe's anytime you need. Tumbo shows up—4-inch knobbies and a downtube battery tucked like a hip flask, ready to turn dirt, sand, or slush into an open invitation. Where the sidewalk ends, the ride begins.

All three share a reliable 500 W geared hub motor, engineered for consistent power across varying terrain. A 960 Wh Samsung pack feeds the beast for up to 75 real-world miles—no "ideal conditions" asterisk. Shimano's 7-speed keeps cadence human, hydraulic discs keep speed in check, and an IP65 rating means you can wash off the trail dust with a hose—no plastic bag required.

Click to Unlock Tenvels

The Plezo, Flexo, and Tumbo models are now available at https://tenvelsbike.com, featuring a 2-year global warranty, free worldwide shipping, and a 30-day return policy. Online pricing begins at $999, and the introductory coupon is available; first deliveries start 13 November 2025. Tenvels ensures a smooth journey from online order to open road with reliable performance, intuitive service, and global support.

About Tenvels

Tenvels is a next-generation e-bike brand blending innovative technology with minimalist design and human-centered engineering. Dedicated to simplicity, reliability, and comfort, Tenvels empowers every rider to explore more — with freedom as their compass.

All Tenvels bikes have completed UL 2271 and UL 2849 testing and are awaiting final certification, ensuring safety, reliability, and long-term performance. As part of its global expansion, Tenvels is preparing to establish authorized local partnerships across the United States, bringing riders a more connected, accessible, and trusted riding experience.

Contact Us

