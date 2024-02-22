TEOCO's New Framework drives Zero Touch Operational Automation at Magenta Telecom

TEOCO

22 Feb, 2024

By automatically reacting to changes in the network, updating and re-configuring cell parameters without manual intervention, Magenta Telecom Austria moves one step closer towards a 'zero-touch' network operation.   

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers worldwide, is helping Magenta Telecom Austria, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telecom, to optimize its radio network operations through automation. SmartCM, TEOCO's industry-leading configuration management platform, now includes an automation framework that allows Magenta Telecom to not only monitor and adjust how its radio network is configured without any human intervention, but also create automated responses to changing network conditions.

"Mobile networks require constant fine-tuning," said Robert Schneider, Senior Manager Mobile Engineering & Lifecycle Management of Magenta Telecom. "Monitoring hundreds of millions of cell parameters is an important but time-consuming, labor-intensive task. SmartCM detects discrepancies and adjusts cell parameters instantly and automatically, helping Magenta Telecom provide superior network coverage in a more scalable, cost effective way. The new framework moves us a step further, allowing engineers to define enabling workflows that react to external triggers and automatically take corrective action."

Magenta Telecom began using TEOCO's SmartCM solution in 2018 to help configure its 5G radio network. The SmartCM automation framework enables Magenta Telecom to inject data, services, and existing and proven optimization algorithms into an automated end-to-end process to speed up a variety of tasks. For instance, if traffic exceeds a particular threshold, the algorithms will detect this and automatically adjust cell parameters to help balance the load. The new framework can be customized to automate a variety of network optimization tasks for immediate cost savings, while also improving network performance.

"Magenta Telecom has always been an industry innovator that's willing to think outside of the box," stated Atul Jain, CEO of TEOCO. "These new automation capabilities will allow them to optimize their network operations for the many opportunities that lie ahead. We are looking forward to working on more exciting projects with them in the future."

