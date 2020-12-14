Teon Therapeutics Announces Approval for Collaboration with Cancer Research UK

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teon Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Cancer Research UK, the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives, has formally approved Teon's TT-702 program to enter into a clinical collaboration. TT-702, a first-in-class A 2B R-specific antagonist being pursued in prostate cancer and other tumor types, expects to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical study in early 2021. In a collaboration, Cancer Research UK would sponsor and oversee the clinical trial, which will be run through the Centre for Drug Development. Future considerations would be contingent upon achievement of TT-702 development milestones by Teon.

"We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Cancer Research UK," said Ken Horne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Teon Therapeutics. "They have helped develop 10 marketed cancer drugs, including Zytiga® (abiraterone), Lynparza® (olaparib), and Balversa™ (erdafitinib), so it is a tremendous honor to be approved to partner with Cancer Research UK under its Clinical Development Partnership initiative, which has seen 27 early clinical development collaborations established to date. We look forward to announcing more details around our collaboration in early 2021."

About Teon Therapeutics

Teon Therapeutics is a private biopharma start-up developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Teon's lead program is an A 2B R-specific antagonist that will enter Phase1b/2a trials in 2021. The experienced leadership team are experts in adenosine and GPCR therapeutics and were primary inventors of Lexiscan®, the only FDA-approved selective adenosine therapeutic, which contributed to the acquisition of CV Therapeutics by Gilead.

About Cancer Research UK's Centre for Drug Development

Cancer Research UK has an impressive record of developing novel treatments for cancer. The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development has been pioneering the development of new cancer treatments for more than 25 years, taking over 160 potential new anti-cancer agents into clinical trials in patients. It currently has a portfolio of around 20 new anti-cancer agents in preclinical development, Phase I or early Phase II clinical trials. Six of these new agents have made it to market including temozolomide for brain cancer, abiraterone for prostate cancer and rucaparib for ovarian cancer. Two other drugs are in late development Phase III trials.

