Teon Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Veteran Louis Lange as Independent Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teon Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment, today announced the appointment of Louis Lange, MD, PhD, to its board of directors. Dr. Lange is a renowned academic Chief of Cardiology and biotech veteran, having founded CV Therapeutics in 1992 and served as its Chairman, CEO and CSO. He successfully led its IPO and approval and launch of two commercially successful products, Ranexa® and Lexiscan®. After Gilead acquired CV Therapeutics in 2009, he stayed on as a Senior Advisor until 2019. In addition, Dr. Lange serves as a General Partner at Asset Management Ventures and founded a number of other successful companies including Rapidscan Pharma Solutions (acquired by GE in 2016) and was the Lead Director at Audentes before its acquisition by Astellas in 2019 for $3 billion. In 2014 he was awarded the Pantheon Lifetime Achievement Award by California Life Sciences.

"We are excited to have Dr. Lange joining our board," said Ken Horne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Teon Therapeutics. "He brings a wealth of experience as a physician, scientist, entrepreneur, executive and investor, and has direct experience successfully securing FDA approval for drugs related to Teon's pipeline. His experience will be instrumental as we grow Teon and strive to push innovative cancer therapeutics into the clinic in 2021."

"I am looking forward to working with the Teon team," said Dr. Lange. "Adenosine receptors have already shown potential in the clinic in solid tumors, and I think Teon's A 2B R-specific candidate TT-702 may be best in class. Teon has assembled an excellent team with expertise in this class of therapeutics, and I look forward to lend my experience to the team."

Dr. Lange joins a board that includes Feng Deng, Founding Managing Director of Northern Light Ventures, as well as Lina Yao, MD, PhD and Mr. Horne from Teon Therapeutics.

Teon Therapeutics is a private biopharma start-up developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Teon's lead program is an A 2B R-specific antagonist that will enter Phase1b trials in 2021. The experienced leadership team are experts in adenosine and GPCR therapeutics and were primary inventors of Lexiscan® and Ranexa®, which led to the acquisition of CV Therapeutics by Gilead.

