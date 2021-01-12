Teon Therapeutics Appoints Glen Giovannetti as Independent Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teon Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment, today announced the appointment of Glen Giovannetti, to its board of directors. Glen brings over 36 years of leadership success, industry expertise and board governance credentials following his retirement from EY (Ernst & Young) in December 2020. As EY's former Global Biotechnology and Life Sciences Leader, Glen has deep life sciences knowledge and financial governance, risk and reporting expertise. "We are excited to have Glen joining our board," said Ken Horne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Teon Therapeutics. "His experience as lead partner on numerous IPOs and M&A transactions in the biotech industry will be invaluable for Teon as we navigate future growth opportunities."

"I am looking forward to working with the Teon team," said Glen. "Adenosine receptors have already shown potential in the clinic in solid tumors, and Teon has assembled an excellent team with substantial expertise in this area. I look forward to lend my experience to the team." Glen joins a board that includes Feng Deng, Founding Managing Director of Northern Light Ventures, Lou Lange, MD, PhD, as well as Lina Yao, MD, PhD and Ken Horne from Teon Therapeutics.

About Teon Therapeutics

Teon Therapeutics is a private biopharma start-up developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that modulate metabolic signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Teon's lead program is an A 2B R-specific antagonist that will enter Phase1b trials in 2021. The experienced leadership team are experts in adenosine and GPCR therapeutics and led the development of Lexiscan® and Ranexa®, which contributed to the acquisition of CV Therapeutics by Gilead.

