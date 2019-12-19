Teon Therapeutics Appoints Ken Horne as President & Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teon Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company developing novel small molecules focused on GPCR targets for oncology indications, today announced the appointment of Ken Horne as President and Chief Operating Officer. With this appointment, Mr. Horne will take responsibility for operations, business development and fund raising for Teon Therapeutics.

"Mr. Horne has 20 years of diverse experience in the healthcare industry, in research and development, business development, and operations," said Lina Yao, MD, PhD, acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of Teon Therapeutics. "His track record as an investor, entrepreneur, and repeat executive resulting in multiple successful exits speaks for itself."

Mr. Horne currently serves on the Board of Directors of Symic Bio, Afa Science, and is an advising partner with Advantary. He will also be joining the Board of Teon Therapeutics. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Symic Bio, which he led from inception to partnering of its lead assets. Previously, he was a founding member of TauTona Group, an early stage life science venture capital fund. At TauTona, Mr. Horne founded Aline Aesthetics, a novel biomaterial company, where he led the company as General Manager until its acquisition by Allergan (AGN)

About Teon Therapeutics

Teon Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel small molecules to address unmet needs in oncology. Teon is focused on GPCR (G protein-coupled receptor) targets and has assembled a team of top GPCR biologists and chemists to develop its pipeline. GPCRs are a proven drug target, accounting for >30% of all FDA approved drugs, and have emerged as a high potential target in oncology, particularly adenosine pathways in the tumor microenvironment. For more information please visit: www.teontherapeutics.com

