TEPCO to Implement ECG's Predict-It™ Analytics Solution

AKRON, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has selected Engineering Consultant Group's (ECG) Predict-It™ predictive analytics solution for their real time, equipment health remote monitoring technology at their remote monitoring center and Internet of Things (IoT) optimization center.

TEPCO, the largest utility in Japan, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power sources. TEPCO 's new Remote Monitoring and Internet of Things (IoT) optimization center will utilize ECG's Predict-It™ analytics to detect anomalies across their own domestic thermal power plants operations, such as Chiba, Futtsu, and Shinagawa, as well as other international thermal power station operators.

The monitoring center optimizes performance and reliability of thermal power plants through early anomaly detection, advanced diagnosis, and effective communication of developing issues to end users. Considered with other software and data analytic platforms, ECG's Predict-It™ was chosen to serve as an Early Anomaly Detection solution with the intention of optimizing power plant equipment reliability and maintenance practices.

Predict-It™ delivers value through the early detection and prevention of equipment health degradation and by providing advanced diagnostic capabilities for troubleshooting. Predict-It™ monitors critical equipment in real-time process environments and uses advanced pattern recognition methods to recognize potential faults. If the software identifies a deviation outside of a tolerance limit, it will initiate an event for a subject matter expert to review and investigate. The software leverages machine learning and advanced equipment diagnostics reasoning to provide advanced assessment of the equipment health and potential causes. The built in Diagnostic Reasoner™ leverages Bayesian Network technology for modeling of fault-symptom interactions. The system provides ranked probabilities of likely faults incorporating real-time anomalies along with other condition based health parameters. The case based networks get more precise as each new fault signature incident is included.

With Predict-It™, TEPCO will raise the bar on service, reliability, efficiency, and compliance beyond the plateau levels currently achievable using all other conventional best practices or alternative solution providers.

"TEPCO is leveraging their vast experience in power generation linked with advanced predictive analytics and diagnostics to gain new insights into operational and equipment abnormalities. Predict-It™ will complement their engineering and operational focus in the TEPCO remote monitoring center and Internet of Things (IoT) optimization center" said Jim Scavuzzo, Vice President of Product Development at ECG.

About TEPCO

Headquartered in Tokyo, TEPCO (www.tepco.co.jp,) is the largest utility in Japan, servicing electricity to Tokyo and the surrounding areas, which makes up about 30% of electricity demand in Japan. Its remote monitoring center is part of TEPCO's Power Generation Business, which has been merged into JERA, a joint venture between TEPCO and Chubu Electric Power, as of April 1, 2019.

TEPCO Ventures (https://www.tepcoventures.co.jp/en/), a subsidiary of TEPCO Holdings, is ECG's official partner for distributing Predict-It™ in Japan and the region.

About ECG

ECG is an innovative software firm that develops custom, value-adding applications for the OSIsoft User Community. ECG's software solutions improve plant process and decision-making throughout all levels of the customer's operations by leveraging event notification, mobile data visualization, streamlined predictive analytics, and advanced Bayesian Network based asset diagnostic capabilities. For over 25 years, ECG has professionally served our diverse OSI Pi User base across most heavy industries. ECG has the skills to build custom solutions for customers seeking to gain a competitive advantage and lead their market segment through advanced use of their OSIsoft Pi data.

