Teqball Brings World Series to America's Heartland

Tulsans welcomed athletes from around the globe for Teqball World Series

TULSA, Okla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teqball World Series debuted in the United States over the weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The three-day tournament ended with an outdoor finale that turned passerbys into fans of this unique sport.

The doubles championship matches were played outdoors in downtown Tulsa. The event was free and open to the public. Many people were attracted by the noise and stayed to cheer on the athletes.

There were seven matches held on the final day of the Teqball World Series, with the biggest question being who can stop the Brazilians. The women's semi-finals matches took place first. Followed by the men's semi-final. The Brazilian team of Vania Moraes da Cruz and Ester Viana Mendes advanced to the finals to take on Kinga Barabasi of Romanian, who was paired with 2022 singles world champion Carolyn Greco of the United States. The Brazilian team walked away with gold after a competitive three sets.

"We know each other very well and the countless working hours together paid off. It is a unique feeling now to be the first Brazilians to win in Teqball Worlds Series especially in Tulsa in front of this amazing crowd" said Ester Viana Mendes after the final.

Kinga Barabasi had a jersey change and then competed in the mixed doubles alongside her Romanian partner Apor Gyorgydeak. They faced off against Ester Viana Mendes with her partner Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida. The Romanians came out on top over the Brazil mixed doubles team to take the gold medal.

The final match of the day was a showdown between Nikola Mitro and Bogdan Marojvic of Serbia and Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida and Leonardo Santana of Brazil. The Serbian team took home the gold in two sets.

Vania Moraes da Cruz ended her trip to Tulsa with a gold and a silver, and this performance earned her the Best Female Athlete of the Event award. Her countryman, Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida won two silvers, and also the award for the Best Male Athlete of the Event.

Teqball World Series continues in Qingdao, China July 19 - 21.

Tulsa is the only United States venue for the World Series in 2024. The city hopes to host Teqball again next year. The city estimates the event brought in a $1.2 million economic impact during their three-day tournament.

https://www.fiteq.org/news/782

