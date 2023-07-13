Teqball USA's Pre-ESPY Luxury Lounge, Presented by GBK Brand Bar & LA Magazine was a Must Attend Event prior to the 2023 ESPYs

Taking Place at the La Peer Hotel, over $40K in Gifts and Trips were given to the world's top athletes

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday July 11, 2023, ESPY Nominees & Presenters, Top Athletes, and other A List talent received over $40,000 in gifts at the 'Teqball USA Pre-ESPY Luxury Lounge, Presented by GBK Brand Bar and LA Magazine' at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. The ESPY Awards honors the top athletes and sports performances of the year. Teqball, an international sport, founded by Gábor Borsányi, played on a specially curved table (the TEQ™ table), is the fastest growing sport in the US and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers), whose ambition is to develop technical skills, concentration, and stamina.

James Worthy trying Teqball in person at the 2023 Teqball Pre ESPY Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar and LA Magazine. Photo by Tiffany Rose.

This year's lounge provided invited guests exciting gifts that included: a five night African safari from Lush African Safari, an ocean front villa from Sailrock Resort, a slick Table from Teqball USA - to be given to the Talent's favorite school or charity, PHASE Activewear, Savant presenting a Cync Smart Indoor Camera for added security and peace of mind, a $5,000 certificate from LA SMILE dentistry, Signal Relief patch for pain relief, and many other fun surprises.

Some of the biggest names in the world of sports visited the lounge, which included David Justice, TJ Ward, Zion Bowens, James Worthy, Odafe Oweh, Dion Dawkins, Norman Nixon, Chuck Aoki, Marcus Williams, Rodney Peete, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Erin Coscarelli, Isaac Keys, Darrell Taylor, Jerry Jacobs, Theotis Beasley, Brittany Gilman, Walther Thurmond III, NFAPA President, James Washington, and Marcus Williams. Several ESPY nominees, and past winners, were on hand, such Susannah Scaroni, Cheri Blauwet, Erika McKee, Sara Reinerstein, MJ Acosta, and Mallory Weggemann. The biggest surprise guest was human rights activist Richard Lapchick who received the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the ESPYS.

Once inside the lounge, the celebrated guests enjoyed delicious spirits from El Cristiano Tequila, Calabria Family Wines and Quixote Winery and snacked on special sandwiches from Ike's Love & Sandwiches and stayed hydrated with Topo Chico mineral water. Entertainment was provided by ADM Entertainment spinning the hottest tunes. House of Pickleball was on hand giving lessons and Teqball USA showed off their specially curved table while guests played for their cause of choice. Additional gifts were provided by Kalmado Aromasound Therapy Candles and PNKY, a pinky stabilizer for smart phones.

As part of his commitment to giving back, GBK Brand Bar CEO, Gavin Keilly, partnered this event with Best Buddies, Eli A. Wolfe Memorial Fund for Justice in Sport, and The Alexander Graham Bell (AG Bell) Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. GBK has given over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.

