Tequila Casa Dragones celebrates 10th Anniversary in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico during Day of the Dead

"Casa Dragones has dedicated 10 years to honoring Mexican craftsmanship and quality to both impact and move the future of the tequila industry forward through sustainable, modern production processes," said Bertha González Nieves, the CEO and co-founder of Tequila Casa Dragones , and the world's first female Maestra Tequilera. "Celebrating with our friends and partners over Dia de los Muertos weekend was a meaningful way to commemorate this milestone and toast to our future."

On Saturday, November 2, celebrations for the evening began at La Casa Dragones' intimate courtyard where attendees enjoyed cocktails from mixologists Yana Volfson (Cosme, ATLA & Ticuchi) and Osvaldo Vazquez (Chileno Bay) such as The Dr X with kava-infused Casa Dragones Blanco and Silver Rush with fermented honey from Oaxaca. Guests such as designers Naeem Khan, Héctor Esrawe, and Carla Fernández, artists Gabriel Orozco, Danh Vo, Pedro Reyes, Academy-Award winning writer Stephen Gaghan, Cy and Olmo Schnabel, Oscar Madrazo, Cindy Rachofsky, Phillip Lim CEO Wen Zhou, and Casa Dragones co-founder and CEO of iHeartMedia Bob Pittman were joined by additional Casa Dragones friends and family donning traditional Day of the Dead attire including vibrant floral headdresses, handmade masks by local artisans and traditional face makeup disguised as "La Calavera Catrina," the figure synonymous with the holiday as a symbolic way to appreciate death through art. A procession then led guests down Recreo street to the historic Plaza de Toros bullring, where thousands of vibrant orange cempasuchitl, flower of the dead, adorned the entryway. A 10-piece mariachi band, two mojigangas and a singer on horseback led the lively procession through a tunnel into the bullfighting ring, where dinner was set, to dazzling effect.

Under a canopy of floating Mexican papier-mâché lanterns on the clear autumn night, guests sipped Casa Dragones Joven and enjoyed an entirely plant-based, multi-course meal to honor the brand's commitment to modern, sustainable production. The dinner was prepared by a celebrated line-up of chef friends, including Enrique Olvera (Cosme, ATLA, Pujol), Daniela Soto-Innes (Cosme, ATLA), Elena Reygadas (Rosetta, La Panadería, Café NiN), Blaine Wetzel (The Willows Inn) and Donnie Masterton (The Restaurant). Courses featured peak of season ingredients sourced exclusively from San Miguel de Allende and Yolcan in Xochimilco, Mexico with dishes such as tamal de calabaza with sikil pa'k de guajillo, barbacoa de hongos with wild mushrooms and freshly pressed tortillas.

"In crafting a local and seasonal menu, we wanted to accentuate and mirror Casa Dragones' conscientious approach," said Chef Enrique Olvera. "I value Dragones as one of our closest collaborators. I look forward to sharing many more memories with Bertha and her team."

González Nieves took the stage to announce Casa Dragones' donation to El Charo del Ingenio Botanical Garden, supporting a shared mission of preserving the natural and cultural heritage of San Miguel de Allende. Guadalajara favorite band Tropikal Forever followed González Nieves on stage and started the post-dinner dance party, covering everything from Radiohead to Rolling Stones. Dancing and live music carried on through the night and into the after party hosted in the packed courtyard of La Casa Dragones, where London DJ's Chloé Caillet and Joshua Ludlow then spun until dawn and fire dancers wowed the crowd.

Other happenings throughout the weekend included a welcome reception on Friday, November 1 with sweeping views of San Miguel on the rooftop terrace of the Rosewood Hotel, curated dinners at various local restaurants throughout the city and parties that showcased Casa Dragones' favorite cocktails through the years. Guests were encouraged to explore the town's Day of the Dead altars in the main square, El Jardín, and visit Casa Dragones' award-winning Tasting Room, dubbed "the smallest tequila bar in the world," at Doce 18. At La Casa Dragones, the 17th-century former stables of the Dragones cavalry now transformed into the home of Tequila Casa Dragones, demonstrations on the art of pepita engraving took place while a limited edition, 10-year anniversary bottle was specifically designed for the occasion and available to customize as a memento for the weekend. Casa Dragones Joven crystal decanter has received numerous accolades over the years including the prestigious Grand Prix Strategies de Luxe award in 2010, marking the first time a Mexican or tequila brand ever won the coveted international luxury design award.

ABOUT TEQUILA CASA DRAGONES

Tequila Casa Dragones is a small-batch, independent producer acclaimed for their Joven and Blanco sipping tequilas. Since its Mexico and United States debut in 2009, Casa Dragones Joven has earned praise from tequila aficionados, top sommeliers and renowned chefs for its distinctive taste, aroma and body that reflect the care and precision that go into its production. In 2014, the independent, small-batch producer unveiled a second style, Casa Dragones Blanco, a silver tequila suitable for cocktails and distinguished as one of the best blanco tequilas by Food & Wine and Epicurious. The smaller, 375ml Blanco was an instant hit when it went to market in 2018, quickly earning a spot on Oprah's annual "Favorite Things" list. In 2018, Casa Dragones partnered with BDT Capital Partners, who with its affiliates made a majority equity investment in the company to fund its next stage of growth and further enhance its position in the ultra-premium and luxury tequila category worldwide.

Casa Dragones is available throughout Mexico in premiere restaurants and bars, and in La Europea stores. In the US, Casa Dragones is available in select bars, restaurants and retailers in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. Casa Dragones is also available nationwide online at www.casadragones.com . For more information, visit www.casadragones.com . Follow Casa Dragones on Twitter and Instagram (@casadragones) and on Facebook .

