Tequila Cazadores Calls on Bartenders to Submit their Unique Take on the Iconic Margarita for its Upcoming #MargaritaMonth this February

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all bartenders! Tequila Cazadores is expanding National Margarita Day throughout the entire month of February and declaring it #MargaritaMonth. We made it to 2021 after conquering the toilet paper battles of 2020 and mastering the art of dressing for work Zooms from the waist up so let's celebrate with an entire month of indulging in this iconic cocktail. Because, let's face it: we deserve it!

Flex your creative cocktail-making muscles and show us what you got! Tequila Cazadores will be selecting 28 bartenders who submit a unique Margarita recipe that pays homage to the classic Margarita. All recipes must use one of the five Tequila Cazadores expressions. The catch: it has to be easy to recreate at home with ingredients that can be found at your local grocery store. Each of the 28 winners will be awarded $1,000.

To submit, fill out THIS form. You must be over the age of 21 to enter, live in the United States and not own currently own any bars or restaurants nor be engaged in a partnership with hospitality or spirits brands. Recipes submitted grant Tequila Cazadores the right to use the cocktail, cocktail recipe and cocktail likeness across digital and social platforms. If selected, Tequila Cazadores will be creatively capturing the cocktail for social and digital promotion across its owned platforms.

Deadline to submit is Friday, January 15th 9AM EST.

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% blue agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com

Media Contact:

RockOrange for Tequila CAZADORES®

Telephone: (786) 693-0325

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Tequila CAZADORES

Related Links

https://www.cazadores.com

