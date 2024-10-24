Tequila CAZADORES® Teams Up with Actress Francia Raísa for an Exclusive Home Entertaining Cocina Collection

To mark this exciting launch, Tequila CAZADORES is proud to donate $20,000 to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, furthering their commitment to honoring and uplifting Hispanic heritage.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tequila CAZADORES, the award-winning premium tequila brand from the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, has announced the release of its exclusive, limited edition home entertaining collection in partnership with actress Francia Raísa - The Cocina Collection, inspired by Tequila Cazadores' mantra: "Real Tequila for Real People."

Tequila CAZADORES® partners with Actress Francia Raísa for an Exclusive Home Entertaining Cocina Collection

As a Mexican-Honduran American, Francia values staying connected to her roots and supporting artisans who represent the traditions and art of her culture. This collection draws on Francia's Mexican heritage and her passion for bringing those pieces of her culture to life.

Each piece of the collection is handcrafted by artisans in Mexico and distributed via Guelaguetza Designs , a company based out of West Michigan that collaborates with over 100 workshops from all over Mexico, and is inspired by the colors of the Tequila CAZADORES' Core line of Tequila, all made with 100% blue Weber Agave:

Blanco : Tequila in its purest form, without aging, for intensity and real flavor of agave. Citrus fruits, fragrant herbs and the customary smooth finish makes Tequila CAZADORES Blanco excellent for cocktails or sipped neat.

: Tequila in its purest form, without aging, for intensity and real flavor of agave. Citrus fruits, fragrant herbs and the customary smooth finish makes Tequila CAZADORES Blanco excellent for cocktails or sipped neat. Reposado : Spends up to a year in new American oak barrels creating a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. Citrus and tropical fruits, vanilla notes and the customary smooth finish, makes Tequila CAZADORES Reposado excellent in cocktails or sipping neat.

: Spends up to a year in new American oak barrels creating a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. Citrus and tropical fruits, vanilla notes and the customary smooth finish, makes Tequila CAZADORES Reposado excellent in cocktails or sipping neat. Añejo: Tequila CAZADORES Añejo spends at least a year in new American oak barrels, creating a golden liquid with agave flavor complemented with cinnamon, vanilla, nuts and peppery, smoked wood with a customary smooth finish that makes Tequila CAZADORES Añejo perfect for sipping neat.

Just as every bottle of Tequila CAZADORES is crafted with passion and precision, the Cocina Collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship from Mexican artisans, with high-quality dining pieces that stand the test of time. The collection contains 14 different pieces available for consumer purchase, including placemats and napkins, small and large plates for serving, and coasters and glassware for enjoying your favorite Tequila CAZADORES cocktail. The clay items in the collection are crafted in Dolores Hidalgo at the Godinez Hernandez workshop where artisans bring the rich tradition of authentic clay craftsmanship to life in their products. The textiles were expertly crafted at Casa Textil Mendez in the city of Mitla, Oaxaca where artisans have honed their weaving skills over generations. Lastly, the glassware is created at Casa Venegas from Tonala, Jalisco where they have mastered the art of the "Soplado" technique, a traditional glass blowing method from Mexico. The Cocina Collection provides true simpáticos with the tools to create joyful and happy moments with loved ones, inspiring them to fully embrace moments of togetherness.

Beginning on Thursday, October 24th at 9:00am EST, consumers will be able to head to https://www.cazadores.com/us/en/cocina/ to purchase any items they would like from the collection (while supplies last) as well as their preferred bottle of Tequila CAZADORES to serve at your next gathering with loved ones.

"Tequila CAZADORES is a brand rooted in Mexican tradition, culture, and creating lasting memories through shared experiences" said Jay Needham, Tequila CAZADORES Brand Director. "This collection is a culmination of not only Tequila CAZADORES values but Francia's as well and we are thrilled to offer consumers the opportunity to bring the essence of 'Real Tequila for Real People' to life through this collection."

"I've always loved entertaining and hosting; it's part of who I am. It's an honor to bring a piece of our culture to the table, blending tradition with modern elegance" said Francia Raísa. "Every detail in this collection reflects the craftsmanship and care that goes into creating something truly special. Creating this collection with Tequila CAZADORES, a brand that has a passion for creating long-lasting memories through the dining experience, is a dream come true. Last year, I also had the great privilege of being the Ambassador of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. So Cazadores' donation makes me so happy because it shows that they also see the value and impact of the tremendous work the Hispanic Heritage Foundation has done and still continues to do."

As part of the campaign, Tequila CAZADORES will be donating $20,000 to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF), an award-winning nonprofit organization that focuses on education, workforce, social impact, and culture through the lens of leadership, to further uplift and support the Hispanic community.

For those wanting to create Tequila CAZADORES cocktails at home to go along with their Cocina Collection pieces, please head to https://www.cazadores.com/us/en/cocktails/ .

