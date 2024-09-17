Tequila CAZADORES® Teams Up with Café Bustelo to Launch New Collaboration Blending Coffee & Cocktails During Hispanic Heritage Month

The expansive partnership includes a limited-edition Café O'Clock timepiece, specialty coffee

cocktails, and a consumer pop-up event in NYC on National Coffee Day

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tequila CAZADORES, the award-winning premium tequila brand from the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico has announced a new partnership with the iconic Latin style coffee brand, Café Bustelo. The collaboration brings together two beloved Latin beverages – 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila and coffee – to showcase the versatility of bold and rich coffee cocktails. The partnership will take shape with the launch of specialty coffee cocktails, a limited edition Café O'Clock timepiece, and an immersive Mexican oasis-themed pop-up experience in NYC.

Tequila CAZADORES® and Café Bustelo unite for a unique fusion of coffee and cocktails, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a bold new collaboration.

At 10:00am EST, Tequila CAZADORES and Café Bustelo will release an exclusive, limited-edition Café O'Clock timepiece (no purchase necessary, while supplies last). Designed for coffee and cocktail enthusiasts in mind, the Café O'Clock displays when it's cafecito time in the morning with Café Bustelo or time to start the fiesta in the evening with a Tequila CAZADORES cocktail. The custom timepiece, adorned with playful graphics of martini glasses, coffee beans, agave plants, is the ideal accessory for your home bar or kitchen and includes an interactive button when it's time to "salud" with friends. Consumers can enter for a chance to receive the Café O'Clock at cazadores.com/us/en/cafeoclock .

"After the successful launch last year of our first tequila-based coffee liqueur, CAZADORES Café, we saw how cocktail lovers gravitated towards the perfectly smooth pairing of coffee and tequila," said Jay Needham, Tequila CAZADORES Brand Director. "Now, just in time for National Coffee Day, we're excited to partner with one of the most popular coffee brands – Café Bustelo – to celebrate both cafecito and cocktail culture with fan favorites like the Espresso Martini, one of the most popular cocktails in the country, and the trendy Carajillo."

"We're thrilled to partner with Tequila CAZADORES to celebrate Latin culture and our shared passion for coffee," said Christina Minjares Allio, Assistant Brand Manager, Café Bustelo. "This collaboration not only brings together two beloved beverages but also honors the vibrant traditions and flavors that unite us."

Coffee and tequila lovers in New York City will also have the opportunity to sample one of the specialty cocktails in person. On National Coffee Day (Sunday, September 29) from 11am to 5pm, Tequila CAZADORES and Café Bustelo will debut a specialty pop-up experience: a Mexican oasis in the heart of Manhattan, for a quick reprieve from the bustle of the city. Consumers 21+ can RSVP for the limited time bookable experience on Eventbrite , which includes a timeslot to enjoy a sample beverage and automatic entry for a chance to win a Café O'Clock timepiece.

For fans looking to mix up their own cocktails at home, Tequila CAZADORES and Café Bustelo have created the following signature cocktails to enjoy this Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond:

CAZADORES Café y Café Bustelo Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Café

2 oz Café Bustelo Instant Espresso (prepared and chilled)

Ice

3 coffee beans for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare Café Bustelo Instant Espresso : Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water. Allow it to cool and then chill.

: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water. Allow it to cool and then chill. Fill a shaker with ice.

Add Tequila CAZADORES Café and chilled Café Bustelo Instant Espresso.

Shake well until chilled.

Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Carajillo con CAZADORES y Café Bustelo

Ingredients:

0.5 oz of Tequila CAZADORES Añejo

0.5 oz of Tequila CAZADORES Café

1 oz Café Bustelo Instant Espresso (prepared hot)

1 oz Licor 43

Ice

Lemon twist for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare Café Bustelo Instant Espresso : Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water.

: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water. Fill a rock glass with ice.

Add Tequila CAZADORES Café and Añejo, prepared Café Bustelo Espresso, and Licor 43.

Stir gently to combine and garnish with a lemon twist.

For more information on Tequila CAZADORES, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/ . Follow Tequila CAZADORES on Facebook and Instagram .

Café Bustelo coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo.com. Visit CafeBustelo.com for more information or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram and @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook.

